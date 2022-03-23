There is nothing sweeter than being recognized for something you love and to receive that acknowledgment from your peers.
That is exactly how Choteau High School speech and drama coach Lisette Hofer feels having been named the 2022 Montana Forensic Educators’ Association Class B Speech Coach of the Year. Hofer was presented the award at the MFEA spring speech, drama and debate coaches conference held March 17-29 in Helena.
Fellow Class B-C coaches in the Northern Divisions nominated Hofer as the speech coach for that region and the same honor was bestowed upon fellow coaches from both the Eastern and Southern divisions. The names of each of these honorees were then voted on by all the coaches from participating schools in Class B-C for the overall selection. “It is overwhelming to be recognized by my peers,” Hofer said.
Hofer was surprised and honored to be introduced for the coach of year during the conference in Helena by Cody Marney, Choteau High School head speech and drama coach. “It was such an honor to introduce Lisette as the state speech coach of the year at our annual coaches convention,” said Marney, a 2017 and 2021 winner of the Class B-C coach of the year award for drama. “Her hard work has never gone unnoticed by me and the community,” he added. “Over the last couple years, she has really taken on the speech kids and elevated their pieces to incredibly high competitive levels. I look forward to Lisette’s continued work in the program for seasons to come.”
“This is something that I’ve worked hard for,” Hofer said. “I have put in many hours of work not only assisting my own kids, but kids from other towns,” she added. “To be recognized of my hard work and efforts is something I will never forget. Dreams don’t work unless you do, and I’ve worked hard to make my professional dreams come true. From here, I can only continue to go up and continue to create a safe place for students to come. I truly do love the program, I couldn’t image doing anything else, with anyone else.”
Hofer has lived in Choteau for eight years. She married her husband Phillip Hofer, who works at Hodgskiss Seed, in 2019. “I love Choteau and the community,” she said. “This is the community that my husband and I will call home.”
She didn’t move too far from her old stomping grounds. Hofer and her younger brother, who now works as a hot shot firefighter in Missoula, grew up in Helena, the children of Mark and Sharon Langdorf. She graduated from Capital High School in 2008 and Montana State University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in English education with a minor in reading. After graduating, she had a teaching/para job in Helena teaching reading to first graders for a short time before spreading her wings and moving to Choteau.
She taught English for three years at Choteau High School. For the past five years she has taught grades eight through 12 English, along with assisting students who are taking online college and Montana Digital Academy classes, at Dutton/Brady High School. She also went back to school online at MSU and completed her library endorsement along with a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.
At Dutton/Brady school she is the senior class adviser and co-editor for the Dutton/Brady yearbook. “I like to consider myself a ‘Jill of all trades’ and will jump in and help in any situation,” she said.
Hofer laughed saying that before coming to Choteau, she had zero speech and drama experience. “While in high school I didn’t participate in speech and debate as an extra-curricular, but I did participate in the school plays,” she said. “I had various roles and characters, and I also played my clarinet in the school musicals.”
Her teaching job in Choteau was her first introduction to competitive speech and drama. “From the moment of my first practice with Cody and the kids, I was hooked,” she said. “This activity embodies me to the core. Now, I’m eight years into it and couldn’t imagine not doing it.”
Hofer said when she interviewed for her teaching job in Choteau, she was told that she would be the assistant coach and Marney would be the head coach. “At the time, I had no idea who Cody was, never seen him before. But I was sure I could coach with him,” she said. She went on to explain they were introduced in the office and as the saying goes … the rest is history.
“We immediately bonded over coffee and Broadway shows,” she said. “We share the love of the arts programs. Concerts and music are a big foundation to our friendship.” Hofer said they have gone on many trips and adventures together, have been in each other’s weddings and love a good laugh.
“It seems like all of our adventures together have a funny story to them,” Hofer said. “I think that is why we do work so well with each other, is because we like to laugh. I never thought that our paths together would lead us to multiple state champions, coaching recognitions and a very successful speech and drama program. Not only is Cody the head coach of the program, he is a dear friend. It is such a blessing to be able to coach with my best friend.”
Speaking more specifically about coaching, Hofer said she appreciates their style of coaching. “We coach all of the kids and categories equally,” she said. “I don’t have a specific student or category and neither does he. Cody and I always bounce ideas off each other. We take the strengths that the kids possess and put that into their pieces.”
“We are able to be creative with their costumes, to the way they act, down to the subtle details in their pieces,” she said. “We each bring unique ideas and perspectives to the pieces. Each piece that we coach is individualized for the performers. I think that has helped us have a stand-out program.”
When asked what she enjoys about coaching, Hofer said, the question is more what she doesn’t enjoy about coaching. “I love the fact that I get to work with kids, and help the kids come out of their shell,” she said. “I get to help kids express themselves and tell their life stories. I get to be silly with the kids. I love traveling around the state of Montana and meeting new people. I really enjoy connecting with kids from other towns. I am a very social person, so being able to be social for a job is awesome.”
Surprisingly for Hofer, the 4 a.m. bus rides are just as fun, too. “I get to be the first face that some of the kids see in the morning and having a positive attitude at such an early time in the morning helps start the day on the right foot,” she laughed. “Finally, I really enjoy being part of the speech and drama coaching community. This community has welcomed me in, taught me about the program, and pushes me to be the best version of myself. Because of the mentor coaches I’ve had over the years, I feel that I am the best version of a coach because of them. Some of these coaches I only get to see once a year, but they are always available for help, questions and problem solving. The fact that I’ve been a coach now for eight years, I am able to be a mentor for those new coaches.”
This is the first time Hofer has been recognized on the state level but the second time she has been honored in the Northern B-C division. She was selected as the 2016 drama coach of the year.
“In addition to being awarded these awards, our speech and drama team has won many divisional trophies, a third-place state trophy and eight of our kids placed first place at the state level,” Hofer said.
Besides speech and drama, you can find Hofer involved in the community activities in Choteau and Dutton. “I enjoy attending the local high school sporting events in Dutton/Brady and in Choteau,” she said. “I help with Dutton Fun Days. It is fun to see my students during the summer and out of the classroom.” She assists the Choteau volleyball team with its Got Grit race and the Choteau Chamber with the steak fry. She will help with the Chamber Easter egg hunt this year.
“Throughout the years I have also assisted high school-aged students with their school work,” she said. “At one point, I would have three or four students at my house working on English homework. That allows me to be helpful outside of the classroom and to expand my teaching portfolio.”
“At the end of the day, I just want to help students, whether they be mine or not. I love donating my time to my community, and the young people within the community,” she said.
It’s not hard to see why Hofer was selected as coach of the year.