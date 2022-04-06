Inspired by stories of her grandmother, Choteau High School senior Amy McKenzie has do-nated blood, plasma and platelets since turning 16 and organized the first Red Cross blood drive to be held at Choteau High School in at least 10 years.
McKenzie never met her parental grandmother LaDonna McKenzie from Lewistown but heard plenty of stories of her donating blood over her lifetime. “I don’t recall how much she donated but it was a crazy amount,” McKenzie said. “She died before I was born but my dad told stories about her and she became a role model to me.”
The daughter of Larry McKenzie and Jannie Munoz, McKenzie began donating as soon as she was eligible. The March 26 blood drive at the school was the eighth time she has donated. She also do-nates plasma and platelets in Great Falls as often as possible. With the shortage of blood and having O negative blood type, a blood that is more in demand for being the “universal donor,” McKenzie gives as often as she can.
“It can be difficult to donate at a Choteau blood drive because they are generally held in the middle of the school day,” McKinzie said. “There were fellow students who were interested but couldn’t leave school to attend.” That’s when McKenzie got the idea to bring the blood drive to the school. She began working with the Red Cross a couple months ago to schedule the event and was pleased the school administration was excited for her to host the drive.
Not only did she do the leg work to bring the drive to the school but also with the help of fel-low senior Bellamy Beadle, handled the registration the day of the drive. There were 30 staff mem-bers and students signed up with a drive goal of 25 units. Of the donors who were signed up for the drive from the school, all but two were first-time donors.
McKenzie laughed, saying she did quite a bit of recruiting in the weeks leading up the blood drive. “Most of the girls were ‘why not’ while the boys were a little more nervous and squeamish,” she laughed. But despite the reservations, many of her friends and fellow students and staff members stepped forward to donate.
“They had tons of questions but it seems they want to help and donate blood,” McKenzie said.
One of the perks of donating blood at Choteau High School is being recognized during gradua-tion. Students who have donated at least three times during their junior or senior year or hosted a blood drive receive a Red Cross cord to wear at graduation. Seniors must complete the requirement by May 15 or by the date of their school’s or community’s final blood drive of the year, whichever is later. The program, according to the Red Cross, recognizes students for their desire and commitment to providing life-saving donations and bolstering the community blood supply.
McKenzie said it has been her goal since she was a sophomore to earn the right to wear the Red Cross cord. “Seeing graduates before me wearing them inspired me to do the same,” she said. An-other of her goals now is to keep the blood drive going at the school at least once or twice a year.
“I was excited to bring the drive back to the school,” the senior said. “It is my hope that a jun-ior will be just as interested and take on the task of hosting a drive next year and it will just continue yearly. Along with donating blood, McKenzie is hoping for her leadership roles as class president and vice president of the FFA chapter will also be good examples for younger students. Outside of school, she is the youth representative for St. Joseph Catholic Church.
The youngest of six children, McKenzie said three of her siblings are involved in the medical field. “I can’t do that, so donating blood is my way of helping,” she said.
Also helping at the drive by greeting the students and staff was Marilee Stott, organizer of the Choteau community blood drives. She couldn’t recall in the 10-plus years she has been involved in the program a drive being held at the school. She is proud of Amy and her determination to bring a drive to Choteau Public Schools and working with fellow students to donate the gift of life.
Stott, who has been the recipient of donated blood, shared a Hershey’s kiss with each of the students who donated and told them about her experience with needing blood and working the Choteau blood drives. “I’m happy to share my story and be a little bit of a distraction for those who are a little nervous about donating,” Stott said.
Christy Cole, Red Cross worker, said the organization does quite a few drives at schools throughout the region. “For many, this is their first time donating blood,” Cole said. “We take the time to explain everything we are doing and provide them with some helpful tips when giving in the future, such as eating correctly before and on the day of giving.”
She explained a donor must be at least 16 years old and anyone younger than 18 years old needs parental consent. They must weigh at least 110 pounds and feel healthy when arriving at the donation site.
Cole said this is often the first impression for young donors who, she hopes, will become life-time donors.
McKenzie is hopeful that the donors who participated in the drive at the school will return and find giving just as fulling as she does.