Close to 200 Teton County residents gathered on the lawn at Skyline Lodge in Choteau for the Montana Shakespeare in the Parks production of “King Lear” on Aug. 28.
On an almost fall like evening, a mixture of young and old alike enjoyed the production that marked of the theater company’s 50th anniversary. In celebration of the milestone, the community of Choteau was presented a plaque recognizing its support of Shakespeare in the Parks throughout the years. Choteau Shakespeare in the Parks play coordinators Devonna McCartney and Cody Marney received the plaque on behalf of the community.
“This year’s performance of King Lear by Montana Shakespeare in the Parks was an amazing way to wrap up the summer weekend,” Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien said, following the play. “We as a community are blessed to be on their schedule and our townspeople come out and support this annual event. It is something I look forward to each summer as we get a little bit of ‘Broadway’ theater right here in Choteau.”
Marney’s comments echoed those of the mayor. “Just thank you for such a large crowd, especially with a weekend full of sports and community events and the start of the school year,” he said. “I love the diversity of the group and marvel at the continued support of these types of events in Choteau.”
Exactly how long the Shakespeare company has been presenting a play in Choteau is up for debate. Marney said in visiting with community members, most believe it has been more than 20 years, with a few years off here and there. “I remember it being here when I was in elementary school,” Marney said.
Marney and McCartney have been the community coordinators for several years. “It had been absent for a few years, and we were reminiscing about it coming to town,” Marney said. “Devonna contacted Montana Shakespeare in the Parks production and got the ball rolling to put Choteau back on the tour schedule.”
McCartney, who lives in Choteau with her family, recalled coming from Augusta where she grew up with her dog and having a picnic and enjoying Shakespeare in the Parks performances. “I grew up reading Shakespeare and the productions in Choteau were the only time I had the opportunity to see the plays live,” she added. “I noticed they were missing for a few years and started talking with Cody and then contacted the production company. I found they just basically needed someone to be a coordinator and to get back on the schedule for hosting a production.”
“The company is so positive when working with them, they arrive and are excited to present the production in the community,” McCartney said. “They love the setting at Skyline Lodge and so appreciate all we and the community do to make them welcome.”
It costs $1,800 to bring the production to town, Marney explained. The two coordinators started collecting the funds to help cover the fee several months ago. They received donations from some area businesses, but the largest portion comes from community members and those supporting the arts.
The company is on tour from June through the first week of September throughout the state. The plays are free to the public to attend. In addition to the local contributions of the towns and cities where the plays are held impressive list of statewide sponsors and contributors that make the summer tour and overall Shakespeare program possible.
Marney explained that any of the funds collected during the day of the performance in donation stands goes directly to the Shakespeare company and is not included in the cost to bring them to a community. “It is like a tip the company receives and is another way to say thank you for their performance,” Marney said.
The two coordinators said they appreciate the support that is received and feel fortunate to have raised the needed amount each year. They noted for anyone who didn’t donate this year and is interested in helping bring the troop back again next year, they are already accepting donations. Donations can be made by contacting either of the coordinators.
“I’m a big believer in the power of live theater. Theater can transport us in ways that other mediums just can’t do,” Marney said.
The lawn at Skyline Lodge is the perfect setting for the performance, Marney said. “At one point it was held at the City Park and then moved to Skyline, I’m not sure when or why the switch happened,” he said. “But the space is perfect for this type of production. It also is a great opportunity for the Skyline residents to have an evening event right out their front door.”
Last year, they changed the location of the stage on the lawn at Skyline, and that change has carried over to this year. “We realized moving the stage down into the trees created a natural amphitheater feel and allowed for more grass seating,” he said.
Another change in the past few years is the addition of food trucks to the event. Hot Dang Ninja and Dancing Piglets BBQ were on hand Sunday night. Both had a steady stream of business before the production. While some enjoyed the convenience of eating out, others brought their own food and drink and enjoyed a picnic on the lawn.
“I hear lots of comments about having food on site,” McCartney said. “It just makes for a fun family evening out.” Both coordinators were pleased with the attendance and excited to see so many families and young people gathered. With the only stop in the county being in Choteau, there were residents throughout the county who took advantage of the opportunity.
“The play provides a setting where a variety of people, those who might not have the opportunity to come together otherwise, gather and enjoy an evening of theatre,” McCartney said.
When asked what audience members thought of the production, those responding said it was amazing, the actors and actresses were “wonderful” and even if they didn’t understand all of the lines done in “Shakespearean language,” the performance was outstanding. As one audience member said, “I enjoy the Shakespearean comedies versus the tragedies more, but this was a powerful production and couldn’t have been performed better.”
There was plenty of praise for the location of the production and how perfectly the stage fit into the surroundings of the area. Throughout the production, there were times the only noise that could be heard was the soft rustling of leaves, as the music went into a crescendo and the audience waited for the climax to the scene.
McCartney too commented on how in tune the audience was to the play. “All of the children in attendance were quiet and watched, even my 2-year-old,” she said.
“I have always been a fan of Shakespeare’s darker plays, so this was fun for me,” Marney said. “The tragedies don’t always have the same popularity, but they oftentimes parallel world events of present day. Sometimes we need a reminder of that, however painful it may be.”
John Hoskings, who played King Lear in the production, received a standing ovation with the rest of the cast at the conclusion of the performance. Hoskings graduated from MSU and first toured with MSIP in 1974, the first full touring summer of Shakespeare in the Parks. With a long list of accomplishments in the arts including being the co-founder of the Vigilante Theatre Co., where he was an actor and director and toured Montana and the region for 33 years, it is only fitting he is once again a member of the Shakespeare company during the 50th annual celebration.
Hoskings was joined on the stage by a cast of fellow artists who performed equally as well.