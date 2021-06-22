Do you have questions when purchasing beef at your local grocery store or from an area rancher? Do you understand the label on the package of beef?
The meat package label identifies the kind of meat, the wholesale (primal) cut and the cut name. It also includes the weight, price per pound, total price, sell-by date and safe handling instructions. It may also include a USDA grade, nutrition and preparation information and the country of origin.
Ground beef packages are labeled according to USDA standards. The information on the labels will be expressed a percent lean to percent fat (80% lean 20% fat, for example).
What to look for? Select beef with a bright cherry-red color. Beef in a sealed bag typically has a darker purplish-red color. When exposed to the air, it will turn a bright red.
Choose beef that is firm to the touch. Make sure the package is cold with no holes or tears in the packaging. Choose packages without excessive liquid.
Purchase beef on or before the sell-by date.
Here is a recipe to use when purchasing that package of ground beef.
Valerie Larson’s Beef Turnovers
Ingredients:
Half pound ground beef
2 tbsp. chopped onion
Half C. sliced water chestnuts, chopped
1 C. canned bean sprouts, drained and chopped
1 envelope Beefy Onion Soup mix
2 cans of crescent rolls
Brown ground beef and onions. Drain and add remaining ingredients. For individual servings, separate one roll of crescent rolls into triangles, put on sheet pan, spoon beef mixture onto each one. Top each with second roll of separated crescent rolls. Seal edges with fork. Alternate method: roll crescent rolls on sheet pan, spread beef mixture over all, top with second can of crescent rolls, seal edges with fork. Bake at 375 degrees for 12 minutes.
Serves eight.
• • •
Provided by the Teton County CattleWomen. For information about this group or to become a member, please contact President Wendy Martin at 406-750-5586.