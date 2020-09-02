The first tests of Choteau’s municipal wastewater show fragments of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the raw sewage, city officials said last week. This means that there are people who have COVID-19 using the city’s sewer system, but those users could be local residents or travelers using restrooms in businesses or dumping their RV sewage tanks into the wastewater system.
SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19 illness, which has, as of Aug. 31, been laboratory confirmed in 18 county residents, but the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (the CDC) says that up to 40% of people who catch COVID-19 will not have any noticeable symptoms.
Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien said the city on Aug. 26 received the results of the first test samples from Biobot Analytics Inc., a private company headquartered in the Boston, Massachusetts, area that is doing wastewater surveillance testing for more than 400 wastewater systems in 42 states.
Hindoien said the city initially contacted Montana State University to do wastewater testing for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA in the city’s sewage, but MSU’s lab was already running at capacity so the city researched other options and selected Biobot Analytics to do 12 tests of wastewater at the Choteau sewage treatment facility over the next six months at a cost of $1,020 per test. The state will reimburse the city for testing costs using federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Biobot was co-founded by Newsha Ghaeli and Dr. Mariana Matus, who was a Ph.D. student at MIT, and grew out of her research in wastewater epidemiology. Hindoien said the seven largest cities in Montana are already doing wastewater surveillance and, to his knowledge, Choteau is the smallest city to begin testing.
Hindoien said he, city Public Works Director Mike Maples and city wastewater system head operator Levi Warehime researched wastewater surveillance after the pandemic started in the United States. At first, the testing was cost prohibitive at first, but then they discovered that the test costs are reimbursable and moved ahead to contract with Biobot Analytics.
Hindoien said the first test, collected on Aug. 20, will form a baseline for the city of Choteau. The testing showed that, when adjusted for dilution, 79,507 genome copies (viral RNA) were found per liter of wastewater.
Warehime said the city’s wastewater system provides sewer services to Choteau’s 1,713 (according to the 2018 Census estimates) residents as well as to businesses. The city generates about 225,000 gallons of sewage a day that flows into the mechanical treatment plant located at the old city lagoon south of town. Warehime said he drew the samples from the influent pipe, taking one sample every hour for 24 hours on Aug. 20. Those samples were then combined into three 50 milliliter vials and shipped to Massachusetts for the testing. The results came back on Aug. 26.
Hindoien said the test results are being shared with the Teton County Health Department so that they can be used in conjunction with other community data to inform public health decisions related to the pandemic.
“I want people to understand that it is here, to be careful, mask up, and take care of each other,” Hindoien said.
Warehime said the results of the first test were surprising to him and now he will be watching carefully to see whether Choteau’s viral RNA levels increase or decrease from this baseline.
Montana State University research scientist Blake Wiedenheft, who is an associate professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology in the College of Agriculture, has been one of the leading researchers in wastewater surveillance in Montana. He led an MSU team that detected the novel 2019 coronavirus in samples taken from Bozeman’s wastewater facility and he and his team have published a research article on the evolving field of wastewater surveillance.
Wiedenheft in an interview with the Acantha explained that people who contract COVID-19 — whether they have symptoms or not — shed viral RNA in their feces and that viral RNA can be detected in wastewater.
“The gist of it is that we showed that wastewater monitoring is probably one of the best real-time indicators of viral prevalence in the community,” Wiedenheft said, adding that scientists are still trying to determine whether the volume of viral RNA in wastewater can be used to predict actual numbers of cases of the disease. But, he said, when surveillance shows a spike in the RNA levels in the wastewater, public health officials can anticipate an increase in the number of people going to hospitals to get tested for COVID-19.
“I would just say that our job is to present trends in viral prevalence and then the community has to decide how to use that information,” he said. “Of course, MSU is here to help out and to try to improve the health and livelihood and safety of our citizens. That’s a main mission that has been highlighted by this pandemic.”
The scientist said his work is evolving. First he wanted to know whether this virus could be detected in wastewater and now his research is moving on to what can this detection mean to viral evolution and epidemiology. “We want to focus on the research questions that might have broader implications than yes or no your wastewater is positive,” he said.
As the creation of wastewater surveillance testing becomes more widespread, more and more public and private entities are using the information to help them make public health decisions.
The Washington Post reported on Aug. 28 that the University of Arizona began doing tests of the wastewater from each of its student dormitories as 5,000 students returned to live on campus last week. When SARS-CoV-2 virus RNA was found in the sewage from one dorm, the university tested all 311 people in the dorm and found two students, who had no symptoms, but tested positive. Those students were then quarantined and the university may have headed off a much larger outbreak.
While the data was highly specific for the University of Arizona, which has a closed sewer system for each of its dorms, the information for Choteau is more general because other people traveling or visiting the city also use the system, Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer said.
But, she said, the test results confirm what public health agencies already knew. “The answer is very clear that COVID-19 is here,” she said, adding that this information can help community members take actions to reduce their risk of catching the illness by wearing facial masks, socially distancing and washing their hands and common touch areas in their businesses and homes down with germ-killing solutions.
She said the test results from the Choteau wastewater plant can be used along with other data to make sure that local decisions are based on the best possible science on the analysis of any COVID-19 trends that occur.
“We don’t make decisions based solely on sewage numbers, but this could be part of a bigger picture about how we make decisions in the best interest of our community,” she said. “This is one puzzle piece in a much bigger puzzle.”
In July, Nature.com reported that “Studies from around the world have shown that genetic traces of SARS-CoV-2 correlate with COVID-19 disease trends.” The first reported detection of the novel coronavirus in sewage came in February 2020 and was detected in wastewater in Amersfoort, the Netherlands, six days before COVID-19 was diagnosed in that city, the article noted.
The article quoted Peter Grevatt, CEO of the Water Research Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Denver, Colorado. Grevatt said that concentrations of viral RNA in sewage provide an “integrated view of what’s happening in the community.” The article also said that the CDC is evaluating the use of sewage surveillance as an indicator of prevalence trends in a given community, but that there is a divergence of opinion in the scientific community on whether wastewater testing results can be used to predict numbers of actual cases.
The Biobot Analytics website says it provides sampling protocols, mail-in kits and hardware, and that its data provides trend analysis, early warning and affordable testing at scale.
“For the past several months, we have been analyzing sewage to understand and quantify the presence of COVID-19 in communities. This is possible because infected individuals shed SARS-CoV-2 in their stool, regardless of whether they have symptoms,” the website says. “Moreover, infected individuals shed most frequently immediately after contracting COVID-19 — and start shedding an average of seven days before exhibiting symptoms.
“Since we first successfully quantified SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater in March, we have worked with hundreds of communities across the United States and Canada to map the novel coronavirus concentrations in sewage over time. To date, we have generated data representing over 10% of the U.S. population and 5% of the Canadian population,” Biobot says.
“Because of the early onset of viral shedding, along with an additional delay between the presence of symptoms and clinical test results, wastewater data has been shown to be a reliable leading indicator of COVID-19 cases. In other words, wastewater provides an early warning for cases that will be diagnosed and reported in a community several days later.”