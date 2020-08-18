Choteau parent Spencer Richins is again inviting kids in grades four and five to go out for the Junkyard Dogs Little Guy Football program, a non-school sports activity. Parents and players met with Richins and other coaches on Aug. 13 to discuss registration, payment and concussion forms and to learn how the team works, practices, expectations, rules, safety rules and special rules for this season related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Any parents and children who were not able to attend that meeting are encouraged to call Richins as it is not too late to sign up. Practices won’t begin until after Choteau Public Schools reconvene on Aug. 26. Richins can be reached on his cell phone at 570-4667.