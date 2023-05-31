May 21

12:11 a.m., Teton County sheriff’s deputies assisted the Montana Highway Patrol in locating a woman who was one of two individuals reported by several 9-1-1 calls to be walking in the middle of the interstate 15.

6:57 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 26 Second Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center.