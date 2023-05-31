12:11 a.m., Teton County sheriff’s deputies assisted the Montana Highway Patrol in locating a woman who was one of two individuals reported by several 9-1-1 calls to be walking in the middle of the interstate 15.
6:57 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 26 Second Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
7:41 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical alert in Cascade County. The patient refused transport.
12:33 p.m., deputy wrote a warning for speeding on Main Avenue in Choteau.
1:40 p.m., deputy assisted with a custody issue in Choteau.
7:37 p.m., Choteau resident walked into the Sheriff’s Office requesting to speak with a deputy.
5:05 a.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to equipment on fire in a neighboring field off Fifth Lane Northwest.
6:35 a.m., motorist reported 25 sheep on Frontage Road near Collins.
8:34 a.m., Choteau resident requested deputy be on standby for a potential confrontation.
9:29 a.m., deputy requested to investigate a sighting of a bear on Sherman Lane as the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear specialist was unavailable to respond.
10:22 a.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 14th Lane Northeast. The patient refused transportation.
2:54 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a possible theft.
4:13 p.m., deputy issued a citation for speeding near Pendroy.
4:47 p.m., Choteau resident reported a dog bite to the Sheriff’s Office.
6:35 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle accident west of Simms and dispatched the Fairfield ambulance.
10:44 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
9:18 a.m., Pendroy Quick Response Unit responded to a Bynum residence for a report of a possible assault. The patient refused transport.
11:42 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
12:24 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was updated on the owners of the sheep that were out on the Frontage Foad near Collins.
1:24 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received information of a U.S. Air Force tractor trailer that was broken down on U.S. Highway 408 blocking one lane of the road, but cones were placed to alert traffic.
1:38 p.m., Choteau resident requested to speak with deputy concerning a Choteau business.
4:28 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Teton Peak Assisted Living and transported a patient to BTMC.
7:28 p.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
9:32 a.m., owner of a residence at 822 First Road S. reported three bears in her front yard.
10:18 a.m., Choteau resident reported being harassed by two individuals while in a Choteau business.
1:49 p.m., Choteau resident reported a suspicious vehicle parked on the north end of the school bus Quonset.
5:22 p.m., Choteau resident reported a neighbor on First Avenue Southwest was shooting birds off the power lines with a pellet gun.
3:34 p.m., Fairfield FVD was paged for a fire in Cascade County but was canceled before responding.
9:20 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip from a Choteau resident.