Kristal and Kaylee Bender have started a summer treat business in their hometown of Fairfield. As part of young Kaylee’s summer job, they set up shop in a vintage trailer and take it around to various locations in town with a lot of popularity amongst people looking to cool down on a hot day.
“I have been living in Fairfield since I was 7 years old,” Kristal said. “Kaylee was born and raised here.”
Kristal has been working as a registered nurse in the area, having been there her whole adult life.
“We got this idea from going on vacation around the area. There’s all these little trailers and shops all over the place that looked kind of neat,” she said. “We just thought that it might be a fun idea to try to start our own little version of that in Fairfield. I brought it up to Kaylee and she thought it sounded like an awesome idea. I mean, they have a little shaved ice place north of here in Choteau, why not put our own one here?”
The trailer sells their own gourmet shaved ice with a variety of different flavors, as well as some custom-made soft serve ice cream in vanilla and chocolate.
“It’s actually our first year doing this, so it was kind of a trial-and-error thing when we first started,” Kristal said. “We opened in the last week of June. Now that it’s working out nice, it feels good.”
She said she would love to see the business continue for a while longer, to have her kids continue the tradition with her as they get older.
“We’re looking to keep the business going for years to come, hopefully. Kaylee has younger siblings, so she might run it until she goes to college a little ways from now, and then we might just keep going down the line with our kids for years to come,” Kristal said.
Kristal also said that overall, it’s just a good, fun way for her daughter to make some money and learn some skills along the way.
“Technically, it’s her business, but because she’s not 18 there’s obvious obstacles in the way,” she said. “But even just getting the opportunity to help her along with doing something that makes her happy just makes everything great.”
Being located in Fairfield was pretty special for the family because they were able to give back to the people who have helped them through the years.
“We just thought operating a small summer business like this would be an entertaining and cool experience. The support that has been shown to us is incredible and we’re very thankful for that,” Kristal said.
Tin Can Treats is open Monday through Saturday from 12:30 to 8 p.m. Opening and closing times can vary depending on the situation, and updates on opening and closing times and other information can be found on the “Tin Can Treats” Facebook page.
The trailer has been at different places around Fairfield, including by Treasure State Seed and by the swimming pool. Most recently, it is parked by the Mills Ford Motor lot across from the park.
Kristal can be reached at 406-590-2014.