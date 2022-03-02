Feb. 21 — 12:30 a.m., Benefis Teton Medical Center requested Choteau ambulance to transport a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 2:37 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County at 15 Dracut Hill Road and transported the patient to Benefis.
— 4:15 p.m., Choteau resident reported an open door at her father’s property that should not be open.
Feb. 22 — 1:11 p.m., a Teton County arrest warrant was served on an individual in Missoula County.
— 4:13 p.m., Dutton resident asked the Sheriff’s Office to check on the welfare of a woman who appeared to have been left in front of a church in town.
Feb. 23 — 12:45 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
— 12:53 p.m., Choteau resident came to the Sheriff’s Office to report a possible scam.
— 2:43 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 228 Fourth Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 4:19 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to a Great Falls hospital.
— 8:23 p.m., deputy issued a verbal warning to a driver for a vehicle light that was out.
Feb. 24 — 7:54 p.m., a child pulled the fire alarm at a Sunset Court apartment. The fire department was not paged but a firefighter went to the residence and turned off the alarm.
— 9:28 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 512 E. Division St. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 7 p.m., Choteau resident reported being bit by a dog. The individual was taken to BTMC.
— 3:54 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a call from the state’s child abuse hotline to cross-report a case.
Feb. 26 — 3:51 a.m., deputy responded to a Choteau residence for a family dispute. The Choteau ambulance also responded and transported one patient to BTMC.
— 4:37 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an emergency alarm at Sun River Electric Cooperative in Fairfield. The building was checked by an employee before a deputy arrived and all was found to be okay.
— 9:27 a.m., deputy investigated a vehicle in the ditch on Fourth Road Northeast and Fourth Lane.
— 9:41 a.m., Fairfield ambulance crew provided mutual aid, responding to a two-vehicle accident in Lewis and Clark County and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 3:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Office attempted to make contact with the owner of horses that were loose on Secondary Highway 220 causing a traffic concern.