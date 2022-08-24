The Fairfield Town Council reviewed options for replacing sidewalks during a work session held Aug. 16.
Fairfield Mayor Loren Tacke prefaced the meeting by saying the town can spend up to $80,000 on a project before it is required to go through the bidding process. He emphasized in doing projects such as the replacement of sidewalks that it can cost more if the project goes to bid. He listed examples of potential problems when a project goes to bid: the length it takes to complete, need to hire an engineering firm to design, paying the workers Davis-Bacon wages, looking for grant funds and possible need for matching funds.
Tacke said he isn’t opposed to the bidding process for town projects. In many situations, it is required and other times it has been cost effective and the best option for the town. However, Tacke said, at this point in replacing and adding sidewalks, it may be more feasible to limit the scope of the projects, establish a priority list and tackle projects as funds are available while staying under the threshold of the $80,000.
The town is setting aside funds to be used for sidewalk maintenance and replacement and there is approximately $68,000 that can be used during this fiscal year from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023 and a similar amount in the following fiscal year.
Tacke said over last few months the town employees created a list of sidewalk needs and he along with the town maintenance crew Nick and Chuck Dale, town/treasurer clerk Tammy Comer and Fairfield contractor Sonny Fellers with HL Ventures toured those listed sites.
Among those under consideration and the reason for improvements are: section of Central Avenue in front of the empty building owned by Mountain View Cooperative on the righthand side of Central coming from U.S. Highway 89 that has major heaving of the sidewalk; adding a new sidewalk on Fifth Street North by 7 Electric where there is no sidewalk; around the park on both Fifth Street North and Second Avenue North; in front of a residence on Seventh Street North across from the Fairfield school main gymnasium that is broken down; and adding a new side walk on Seventh Street North in front of the T-ball field.
In the bid that Fellers provided to the town, it would cost approximately $68,000 to finish the two sidewalks around the park and almost the same amount for the remainder of the other recommended sidewalks. Fellers didn’t provide individual bid amounts for each section of sidewalk under consideration.
Once a decision is made on which sections, and as along as the weather holds, Feller would be able to proceed with the work.
Tacke said the council elected to go with a local contactor for the project, saying they know his reputation for quality work and know he will be able to complete the job in a timely fashion. Councilman Ron Dauwalder wanted to be completely transparent in noting his niece is married to Fellers.
The sidewalk project would include curb and gutter for all sections except in front of the T-ball field, which the mayor didn’t believe were figured into that section. He said there are some challenges with the level of the sidewalk with water drainage between Second and Third Avenue North and the street that goes behind the school.
The four council members agreed the sidewalk on Central Avenue should be addressed for safety concerns. They saw the need for adding a sidewalk to Fifth Street as it would line up with going around the park.
Dauwalder and Councilman Scott Hoyt both voiced their support for finishing the sidewalks around the park. They said the overall use of the park area as their main reason and Hoyt said he see Second Avenue North as a high traffic area for students coming and going to school.
Council members Carmen Stagmiller and Chuck Brown said the sidewalk across from the school should be a higher priority given the traffic around the school, saying it would make it easier for those who park on that side of the street to walk down the sidewalk and use the crosswalk instead of crossing all over the street.
Tacke explained the town is working with the school in doing the sidewalk in front of the T-ball field. The school put in new fence and made improvements to the fence line in preparation for a sidewalk. The school had funding they could use to purchase flashing speed limit signs to be placed at each end of the school zones on seventh street at no cost to the city. The mayor didn’t have a dollar figure on how much the signs cost but did state they are costly and will be a big benefit to lower the speed of motorists on that street.
Tacke said that is the only section in front of school property on Seventh Street that does not have a sidewalk. He felt this could be a good exchange between the town and the school.
Stagmiller said while walking in the morning, most of her fellow walkers are not using the sidewalks instead walking in the street. The rest of the council members agreed with her but all expressed it is important to repair or replace sidewalks that are a hazard and provide others to make it safer for the public and encouraged them to be used instead of the street.
Following the discuss the council requested a cost breakdown per section under consideration. They looked at the possibility of doing a portion of the park and as many of the other sections as funds allows this year.
The council agreed to put the purposed sidewalk project on the agenda for the regular council meeting on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the town office on Central Avenue. Community input can be taken during the meeting or by contacting the mayor or council members.