Area residents are invited to attend an abbreviated Memorial Day service on Monday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at the Choteau Cemetery near the flagpole. The American Legion and Legion Auxiliary organize this annual event.
Because of the social distancing required by COVID-19 directives, people are asked to park at least 15 feet apart and to stand six feet apart from others (outside of their family groups). There will be limited seating for the brief observance; people should plan to stand or bring their own chairs.
Legion Chaplain Ken Bassmann will lead a Memorial Day prayer. The program will also include reading of the names of the veteran dead and placing of poppies on the memorial wreath. The honor guard will give a salute to the dead and Taps will be played.
The Choteau American Legion and Auxiliary are also inviting community members to help put out flags on veterans’ graves on May 22, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Choteau Cemetery. The flags will be collected on May 25 at 6 p.m.
Also on Monday, Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Kim Peterson will conduct a Memorial Day service at 2 p.m. at the Farmington Cemetery.
The Dutton community will celebrate National Poppy Day May 22 and Memorial Day on May 25.
The American Legion brought National Poppy Day to the United States by asking Congress to designate the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day. On May 22, everyone is welcomed to wear a red poppy to honor the fallen and support the living who have worn our nation’s uniform. Distribution of poppies will be available from May 18 through Memorial Day at various businesses in Dutton.
Contributions received go toward supporting area veterans.
The Dutton American Legion will hold its annual Memorial Day service on Monday. The outdoor service will be held at the Dutton Cemetery at 11 a.m. There will not be a guest speaker this year nor will there be an indoor meal or festivities.
The Fairﬁeld American Legion Post 80 and Avory Dehnert Post 4109 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars are not doing a formal program this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
All government offices and some private businesses will be closed on May 25, in observance of the holiday.
The Teton County Veteran Memorial Committee is still selling engraved tiles of black granite for $200 each to help finance the memorial in the Fairfield Town Park. Tiles are four inches by 12 inches in size and can be engraved with the name of each veteran and his or her branch of service in a gray highlight.
Tile forms are available from the Servicemen’s Club, 414 Central Ave., in Fairfield or from Hausmann Studio, 406-467-3432.