Dr. Kristen Boroff, who has been practicing veterinary medicine in Choteau since August 2012, and her husband, Barnett Sporkin-Morrison, have opened Moggies & Mutts Family Animal Clinic, specializing in treating cats, dogs and other small pets.
“We are a full small-animal practice,” Dr. Boroff said during a recent interview.
Moggies & Mutts is located at 34 First St. N.W. — an address that older generations in Choteau will remember as Dr. Marcus Johnson’s family practice office.
Kristen and Barnett are renting the office suite from building owner Dr. Chris Blixrud (a dentist), and Kristen says the layout is perfect for a small animal practice, offering several exam rooms, an office, a reception area, a kennel/recovery area, a surgical suite and storage.
While most Americans are familiar with “mutts” as a common name for mixed-breed dogs, Kristen said “moggies” is a word that is commonly used in England to describe mixed-breed cats. She said she looked for a name that was unique and that was specific to cats and dogs — the type of pet she most commonly treats. And, even though the name of the clinic tips its hat to mixed-breed pets, all pedigreed pets are welcome too. “We love all varieties of dogs and cats,” she said.
Moggies & Mutts is open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. The practice is closed on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The variable hours are structured to allow Dr. Boroff to strike a healthy work-life balance as she and Barnett are parents to three young children, Adlai, 7; Esther, 5; and Oren, who is just 9 months old.
Kristen came to Choteau in August 2012 to work full-time with Dr. Bob Lee at Double Arrow Veterinary and worked there full-time for four years and part-time until last fall. A Wyoming native, she grew up with her parents and younger sister on a 7,000-foot elevation ranch near Daniel, Wyoming, south of Jackson Hole. She attended Pinedale High School, graduating in 2001, and then did her undergraduate work at the University of Wyoming, graduating in 2005 with a bachelor of science degree in animal sciences and a minor in the honors English program.
She then enrolled at the Colorado State University College of Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences, where she earned her doctorate of veterinary medicine in the mixed small and large animal track, giving her a broad education in all areas except exotic animals.
After earning her DVM, she moved to Annapolis, Maryland, where her husband, an agricultural economist, was working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. She worked at the Arnold, Maryland, Veterinary Hospital for a little over a year before moving with her husband to his new post in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
She lived there for two years, spending her first six months learning rudimentary Spanish, and then working in the Pal Vet hospital, a large facility in Guatemala City. When she returned to the United States she went to work as temporary job at a vet clinic in Barnsville, Minnesota, while she searched for a opening that would bring her closer to home.
She answered an advertisement Dr. Lee placed and moved to Choteau while Barnett completed the six- to eight-months remaining in his tour in Guatemala. After he moved here, they purchased a home in Choteau and are happy to be raising their children here.
Dr. Boroff said Moggies & Mutts does all kinds of small-animal surgery, has in-house X-ray and ultrasound, does vaccinations, well animal checks and dental care, offers care for emergencies, illnesses and injuries and special care for geriatric animals. Dr. Boroff also does basic eye-care for pets and cardiology. She has an in-house pharmacy and online pharmacy and said she is cautious with her use of anesthesia and proactive with patient care.
Barnett serves as the chief financial officer for the new vet clinic and during the winter and early spring, seasonal workers Maggie Carr, Bonnie Griffis and Jill Owen have helped staff the clinic. In the summer, they will help as time permits, but all have other regular summer work. Experienced vet tech Darolyn Holland joined the practice in April and is now working there regularly.
While Dr. Boroff has worked with both small and large animals, she wants Moggies & Mutts to be the best small animal practice it can be. “I want to be excellent at what I do offer,” she said, adding that she hopes to compliment the other local veterinary practices, including Double Arrow and East Slope Veterinary Service, which both offer small and large animal veterinary services.
All of her continuing education, done annually, has focused on small animal care, she said, and she and Barnett have invested in having the medical equipment necessary to provide high-quality care.
Looking back on her first 12 years in practice, Dr. Boroff said there have been many advancements in care for dogs and cats, including newly developed medications and, in recent years, better access to those medications which can now be ordered one day and delivered the next (whereas in the past, she used to have to drive to Great Falls to pick up medications).
She takes 20 hours a year of continuing education to stay up on the changing guidelines and different treatments. There have been advances in the use of behavioral medications that can help pets with anxiety disorders, and there have also been advances in the development of allergy medications for dogs and cats. These new medications give vets much better options to address common dog and cat health issues, she said, adding, “It’s amazing.”
There has also been a changing paradigm in the work ethos of veterinarians. There has been an epidemic of burnout and suicide among veterinarians across the country, she said. In response, continuing education programming now frequently discusses how veterinarians can avoid burning out and bring a healthy work-life balance into play.
These programs teach that having a sustainable veterinary practice means taking care of one’s self, one’s staff and one’s family, she said.
Moggies & Mutts is definitely a family-friendly operation. The children have a special cubby (under the stairwell ala Harry Potter) where they keep toys, blankets, snacks and everything they need to hang out at the office when necessary. While Kristin is more than competent to treat pets, she says she is not very comfortable with the business side of the practice. Luckily for her, Barnett is very experienced in business management.
“He did 90% of the setting up and getting the ball rolling,” she said, handling the banking, supply chain, equipment purchases, taxes and more. “I absolutely couldn’t do it without him doing 90% of the hard stuff.”
Moggies & Mutts did a soft opening in March and is now in its third month of operation.
“It’s just been absolutely wonderful to see so many people that I love in the community come in and be so kind,” Kristen said. “I’m super grateful for all the support that I’ve had.”
She hopes to have the final remodeling projects completed and all the finishing touches put on the office in coming months and is tentatively planning to have an open house in July.
She said getting the work-life balancing in check was huge for her appreciation of her practice. “I love it more now than I did earlier,” she said. “I’m so thrilled every day that I get to do this.”
Through her practice, she said, she gets to have great relationships with people and their pets, do interesting science and contribute to the community. “I mostly treasure the relationships I have with people, but I love medicine. It’s exciting and interesting, and it’s something new every day,” she said. “We love Choteau.”