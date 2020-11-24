The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center (MCHF and WHC) on Oct. 13 announced the 13th class of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public. Inductees are honored for their notable contributions to the history and culture of Montana.
“The Hall of Fame exists to honor those who have made an impact in their part of the state and represent Montana’s authentic heritage for future generations,” said Bill Galt, MCHF and WHC president. “Our volunteer trustees around Montana vote on nominations that come from the district in which they reside. This process gives the local communities a strong voice in who will represent them in the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame.”
The MCHF and WHC board has designated 12 districts across the state from which up to 20 trustees may be appointed. Nomination criteria established by the board for the Class of 2020 inductions allowed the election of one Living Inductee and one Legacy Inductee from each of the 12 districts.
The 2020 inductees into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame for District 5 (Cascade, Glacier, Pondera, Teton and Toole counties) are Lewis and Roselynn Carroll of Sun River for the Living Inductee Award and the late Forrest “Scotty” Zion of Great Falls for the Legacy Award.
The MCHF and WHC tentatively plan to honor these inductees during the MCHF Induction Ceremony and Western Heritage Gathering Feb. 12-13 in Great Falls at the Heritage Inn.
Living Award
Lewis Carroll was born to Edwin and Nellie (Pond) Carroll on his father’s homestead near Birch Creek in Pondera County on June 10, 1932, the youngest of five girls and three boys. Edwin died in 1957 and shortly thereafter Nellie moved to Spokane, Washington. She continued to make yearly visits to Montana and to the “home place.”
Times were tough during and after the Great Depression. The Carroll family was self-reliant and sufficient in that they had nothing but also wanted for nothing. An abundant and well-tended garden with a beef or hog to butcher meant “biscuits were hanging pretty high.”
Lewis went to a country school where his mother was also the teacher. He, his mother and siblings walked, rode horseback or traveled by team and wagon to the one-room schoolhouse. Childhood memories were retold on occasion that involved unbroke horses and runaway teams coming and going to school. When Lewis finished the sixth grade, he gave up schoolwork to work on local ranches. In his younger days he wanted to be a bronc rider but gave that up after a few good “wrecks.” He continued to be involved with horses most all of his life, breaking colts to be good ranch horses. Lewis used many of these horses during calving time to doctor sick calves, drag calves to the branding fire and to check on cattle when they were on summer pasture. He always had a good horse nearby.
Roselynn Pepion was born in 1935, one of five children, to Aloysius and Rose (Hall) Pepion and a member of the Blackfeet Tribe. Roselynn was raised on Blacktail Creek near the southern edge of the reservation and has many fond memories of visiting friends and family up and down the creek. In 1939, Roselynn’s brother Martin had a significant part in the Shirley Temple movie, “Susannah of the Mounties.” She was only 3 at the time but remembers to the day, attending the local premier of the movie.
Roselynn attended elementary school at the Cut Bank Boarding School, east of Browning and later attended high school at the Flandreau Indian Boarding School in South Dakota.
In 1955 Lewis rented a ranch north of Browning. Every spring for five years he trailed his cattle from Birch Creek to the ranch on Milk River and back home again in November. The trail drive lasted a couple of days but since fences were rare in those days, the route was fairly straight. The ranch itself had few fences so riding took a great deal of time to keep everything gathered up. Cattle sensed the approaching of winter and were usually ready to get back on the trail home.
Lewis married Roselynn in 1957, and together they raised three children, first on the ranch at Birch Creek and later on the Two Medicine River.
In 1971 they jumped at the chance to buy a ranch on the Two Medicine that could run about 500 head. Over the years Lewis and Roselynn have continued to make improvements to the ranch. Lewis was named Conservation Rancher of the Year for Pondera County in 1972.
In addition to managing the Carroll household, Roselynn prepared loving meals for her family as well as endless branding and haying crews for many years. She enjoyed the chores of yard work — pulling weeds, stacking brush and any other that needed to be done as they brought her a great satisfaction of accomplishment.
In 1985 Lewis built a bridge across the Two Medicine River that stands today. The ranch contained the location of the Lewis and Clark skirmish with the Blackfeet Indians and an area where many dinosaur fossils were located. Lewis and Roselynn sold the Two Medicine ranch in 2002, moved to a small place near Sun River and later to their current home in Fort Shaw.
There was always music in the family and in retirement Lewis played guitar, providing back-up music for the good musicians of the Northern Rockies Band and later with District 8 Old Time Fiddlers Association.
Roselynn had a special relationship with her grandkids when they were young, taking them on delightful walks in the hills and along the river. They all enjoy time spent with their grandma and grandpa.
Lewis and Roselynn, now married for 62 years, continue to live an active life at their place in Fort Shaw.
Legacy Award
Forrest “Scotty” Zion, was born Dec. 14, 1916, to Frank and Nancy (Bucy) Zion on their place north of Carter. His father, an innovative homesteader and accomplished builder, imparted his skills to his four children. Scotty, passionate about construction, worked for the Monarch Lumber Co. after graduating high school, later remodeling a spliced-together building in Fairfield at $.50 an hour.
In the 1940s, Scotty started a career based in Great Falls establishing Montana’s largest house-moving business. He had moved a few small structures with his father and jumped at the chance to buy and relocate a house to a Great Falls lot. He traded his 1928 Model A Ford pickup for a White Motors boom truck and bolted together 40-foot-long stringers from a boxcar to function as moving timbers. He used borrowed railroad jacks from the Great Northern Roundhouse to load the house and place it on a foundation at the new location. As time went on, he taught himself the engineering skills required to figure and plan a job.
Over 50 plus years, Scotty constructed or moved several homes, Standard Oil service stations, commercial and multi-storied buildings, schools and bridges. His moving business offered alternative housing options, preserved historic properties and recycled buildings by reuse. Along the way, Scotty, who wore a cowboy hat true to his agricultural roots, forged friendships with just about everyone he met.
Scotty’s moving career altered townsites like Maiden, Meaderville and Nevada City. In the 1980s, a real estate broker offered 23 three-bedroom ranch style houses and attached garages from Maiden Radar Base near Lewistown in a bankruptcy sale. Scotty purchased the buildings for $4,500 apiece, selling and moving them for $23,000 each.
He marketed half of the buildings within one week locally and sold the others to Zortman, Malta, Cascade and Sunburst. He relocated a portion of Meaderville before the Berkley Pit swallowed the town and helped create Nevada City for its founder, Charlie Bovey, by bringing in most of the buildings and all of the railroad cars and engines. Some of those buildings included the Post Office of Iron Rod and the White Sulphur Springs Carriage Barn used for hangings. Scotty’s wife, Claire, flagged the hanging-barn move, stopping at the local saloon in Silver Star for a beer break with the crew and building hot on her heels. That building was featured in the 1976 movie “Missouri Breaks” as were five log cabins Scotty transferred for the film director, Arthur Penn, to Pryor Creek south of Billings.
To Scotty’s horror, one of the cabins caught on a utility guide wire hanging lower than the required height of 18 feet, tearing down lines and shingles the length of the roof. He offered to repair the roof before shooting, but Penn capitalized on the opportunity filming actor Jack Nicholson patching the shingles in an opening scene.
Scotty’s career was prolific. He repositioned the grandstands at the Great Falls fairgrounds where he additionally moved the restored Zion School from Carter. He relocated several grain elevators, A.B. Cook’s mansion, Anaconda Copper Mining houses, the Glocamora, several bridges, the two-story Hibernation House at Big Mountain, advised in the stabilization of the Many Glacier Hotel, moved and established the Wagon Wheel West Motel at Augusta, raised and realigned the Gardner Gorge Bridge, relocated the Charles M. Russell house, conducted preservation work on the C.M. Russell studio and Kohrs Ranch, halved buildings for transport including the University of Montana President’s house, forded the Missouri River with the Fort Benton “Shep” statue’s massive granite base and transferred the Centennial Bell from Power to Helena for the 1889-1989 Centennial. These represent just a thumbnail of his accomplishments.
Scotty led Montana house movers in a 30-year battle opposing the utility companies who fought to charge fees whenever they raised lines for a building to pass underneath. It began at the end of World War II when returning military created a housing demand for vacant mining and homestead houses to be relocated and reused. Utility companies illegally charged house movers for raising the numerous utility lines that crisscrossed Montana at that time, but a few of the house movers banded together with Scotty refusing to pay.
The utility companies responded by taking turns introducing wire raising bills through the state Legislature. Scotty and the house movers appeared at the committee meetings in their working clothes; representatives of hard-laboring Montanans making it difficult for the legislators to vote against them. The proposed wire-raising bills were continually defeated in committee, the floor of the Senate and House, and once by the veto of Governor Aronson, a retired house mover. His role as the lead voice against wire raising charges allowed house movers to keep their costs down, affordably providing a service to the people of Montana and saving reusable structures statewide.
Scotty moved buildings until he retired in his 80s, a time of self-discovery in finding his muse as a writer. As a child, Scotty lost most of his hearing from rheumatic fever, a condition that went un-diagnosed. When he was failing senior English, the teacher assigned him the task of writing a story for his final grade. He angrily wrote of his learning problems explaining his hearing loss to his teacher which in turn fostered a love for writing stories.
His books, “Been Any Bigger I’d Have Said So,” “Piece of Cake, Scotty, Piece of Cake,” and “We Like ‘Em Tough,” named after his 1950s advertising slogan, are poignant slices of his past, steeped in the Homestead Era, the Depression, house-moving days, and life after. He wrote in the colorful language of the old timers, boldly and without apology, bearing his heart and soul to the reader in a manner stripped of self-propriety. His fourth and last book, “Sledge Hammer Kid,” was finished just months before he died on May 24, 2010. In his typically humorous manner, Scotty asked for one thing to be included in his obituary: that he was “all balls.”