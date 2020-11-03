An estimated 70 vehicles on Oct. 30 participated in the Choteau “patriots parade,” organized by brothers Nik and Kalen Lightner as a way to honor unsung heroes and celebrate common values.
Nik Lightner on Monday told the Acantha he was happy with the turnout, and he hoped it brought people closer together. Choteau is a small town and people have a right to their own opinions, he said, but at the end of the day, everyone needs to be able to sit down together and celebrate the things they have in common rather than dwell on their differences.
“I think this divisiveness going on in the country is tearing us apart,” he said. “I think everyone has the common good in mind, you just get tied up in the political disaster and COVID-19 doesn’t help.”
Promoting the parade on social media, the Lightners said, “Bring your American flags, back the blue, patriotic flags … Walk, drive, bring your tractor, combine, horse, hog, whatever. Let’s show some patriotism and some support for our country, law enforcement, first responders, farmers and ranchers, and all the other hard-working men and women who keep this country propped up!!! Afterward, go have dinner at a local restaurant or knock some suds back at the local taverns!”
Nik said they wanted the parade to honor all “the unsung heroes” and to give people something they could get out of their houses to attend.
He said he was not surprised that many of the participants supported President Donald Trump, but anyone who wanted to support the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was welcome too. He said the idea for this parade was “kind of a spin off” of the flag parade the Long family organized on the 4th of July in Choteau.
“I was really surprised at the people who watched the parade,” Nik said. “I didn’t think there would be that many watchers. That was pretty cool.”
He said he hoped people got together after the parade and talked about their differences and their common values. He said he hopes people will move forward instead of just sitting around and bickering about everything.
The patriots parade post on the Choteau Acantha’s Facebook page, which featured several pictures from the parade, drew brisk traffic. Facebook metrics said the post had reached 8,256 people by Monday evening, had been shared 90 times, had 299 likes and had received more than 40 comments, most of which were positive.
Donna Dyrdahl of Choteau commented on the Acantha’s Facebook post, “What a wonderful parade! A big thanks to the Lightner family for all of your work and to all that took part. How great to see this when there are so many cities being torn apart. Choteau, you showed us what America really is all about and what a wonderful sight to see that beautiful American flag in front of the courthouse! God Bless America!”
Darlene Depner of Choteau commented, “It felt wonderful to wave a flag in celebration of the USA as I watched the parade!”
Netter Goddard of Simms commented, “Good job ... except I personally don’t support Trump. Vote him out!”
Several former Choteau residents who live out of state commented on the post. Retired newspaper publisher Jim Crane of Albuquerque, N.M., posted, “Gotta love Choteau!”
Greg Schatz of Columbia Falls, who owns property in Teton County, had one of the few negative views expressed on the Facebook post. “Hey, a white supremacist parade in Choteau, nice. Choteau has sunk to a new low. Good job,” he commented.
Choteau resident Ken Meyer and several others disagreed with Schatz’ assessment. Meyer replied, “I am not a Trump fan at all. I despise the guy, but I do know a lot of people involved in that parade that are good people, not white supremacists. The notion that all people that support him are that way is idiotic!”
Former Choteau resident Jason Brutosky, now of Sherwood, Oregon, replied, “When it comes to support for Trump in rural towns like Choteau, it has nothing to do with race. Anyone with an ounce of common sense would know that.”