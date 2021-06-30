The Montana Livestock Loss Board will hold a listening session and a regular board meeting at the Augusta Fire Hall, 408 Manix St., on July 2.
The listening session, which will run from 10 a.m. to noon, will give people the opportunity to tell the board how wolves, grizzly bears and mountain lions are impacting their livestock operations. The regular board meeting will start at 1:30 p.m.
“This is an opportunity for people to visit and get to know our board members and myself one on one,” said Director George Edwards. “We gain a lot of value from this format. After lunch we will hold our formal board meeting. Topics of discussion will be our livestock loss prevention grant processes, high dollar animal values and additional items our board may want placed on the agenda.”
The agenda for the meeting is posted on the board’s website at www.llb.mt.gov. Agenda items include introductions, approval of Aug. 11 minutes, budget status and roll-over funds, executive secretary’s report, USDA Wildlife Services report, update on agency relationships, prevention grants process, high-value claims, legislation, possible prevention requirement, public comment.
The Montana Legislature created this board in 2007 to help mitigate the financial losses of agricultural producers because of wolves. In 2013 grizzly bears were added and in 2017 mountain lions were added. The board pays claims for livestock (not including chickens) killed by grizzly bears, wolves and mountain lions. “Our other mission is to offer grants to livestock producers to help reduce livestock losses due to these predators,” Edwards said. “Our board consists of five members appointed by the governor and I am their sole employee.”
If livestock owners suspect they have had a loss to these three predators, they need to contact their local USDA Wildlife Services specialist or their state office at 406-657-6464 to request an investigation. Only livestock verified as a confirmed or probable loss to these predators by Wildlife Services are eligible for payment.
Members of the Livestock Loss Board are: Chairwoman Doreen Gillespie of Ethridge, Elaine Allestad of Big Timber, Joe Kipp of Browing, Karli Johnson of Choetau and Patricia Quisno of Harlem. The board office in Helena can be reached at 406-444-5609.