What is a typical day for a Montana State legislator? What is the region they cover and how do they best represent the citizens of their district? How can students be involved in local and statewide government?
These were just a few of the questions the junior high and high school students at Power Public Schools asked Montana Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie and Rep. Ross Fitzgerald. Invited by the high school student council, the two legislators spoke at an assembly for sixth through12th graders and had lunch with the student council on Jan. 22.
Student council adviser Derren Augers encourages the students involved in the program to organize learning events and thinks expanding their knowledge of the state government was a good opportunity.
Jacob Boetticher, the student council president, organized the speakers. A senior at Power, Boetticher said he is a neighbor to Fitzgerald so has known him all his life.
With state government issues leading national hot topics, it was good to hear the perspective of local residents on the Montana’s legislation, Boetticher said. “Both during their talk to the students and during the one-on-one time during lunch, both gentlemen were very informative and open,” he said.
Boetticher said presentations such as these show the students what they could possibly do in the future and who is speaking for their families in their hometown today.
One point Gillespie and Fitzgerald emphasized was the importance of being involved. “You are never too young to take an interest in local or state government,” Fitzgerald said. “Even high school students can be involved. You can be selected to serve as a page for the state Legislature.” They explained the program and left information with the school for students to apply in the future.
Fitzgerald spoke of Jacob Bachmeier who in 2016 became the youngest person elected to the Montana House of Representatives at age of 18. He noted Bachmeier is the great-grandson of Rex Manuel from Fairfield who was a distinguished legislator in Montana.
The two said that even if the students aren’t interested in working at the legislature or running for office, they can keep track of bills and have a better knowledge of what is happening in the state.
The two legislators outlined their committee assignments and went through a typical day when the Legislature is in session. Gillespie spoke of how much knowledge is needed to effectively vote on a variety of issues and how legislators obtain the input they need from personal research, residents in their district or the state and even lobbyists.
Both agreed during the session, the job can require long days, but in the end it is worth the time commitment to serve and represent their districts.
Fitzgerald, in his second term, represents House District 17, and Gillespie, in his first term, represents Senate District 9.