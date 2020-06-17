U.S. Forest Service Rocky Mountain District Ranger Michael Munoz of Choteau has withdrawn the Elk Smith Project’s decision for prescribed fire.
“I have decided it is in the best interest of the public to not incur the continued expense of the litigation, and instead I will direct my staff to review the project in consideration of the recently updated Tri-County Community Wildfire Protection Plan CWPP (2020),” Munoz said in a press release issued last week.
The Elk Smith Project is located on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District about 15 miles southwest of Augusta. The decision, signed Nov. 1, 2019, authorized the use of prescribed fire on about 10,300 acres of public land. The Elk Smith decision is under litigation by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies. This project falls entirely within Lewis and Clark County, which is covered by the Tri-County CWPP.
Munoz said he intends to review the new issues raised and the CWPP updates for the same proposed action that was previously analyzed, which included no commercial timber harvest or road construction. Munoz said, “Successful wildfire management across this expansive three quarters of a million-acre landscape has proven time and again an invaluable ingredient to conserving these public lands for the present, and I’m confident prescribed fire will remain a key component in managing this large landscape for future generations to come.”
Any new decision will proceed through required public involvement procedures, including an objection file period, pursuant to 36 C.F.R. Part 218. This will ensure the public will have the opportunity to continue to participate in the future planning for this project.
For more information, contact Munoz at 466-5341, extension 555-1121.