The filing period is now open for three special districts serving Teton County residents.
Teton County Election Administrator Paula Jaconetty said candidates must be registered voters and generally must live or own property or lease property within the districts unless otherwise noted. Petitions for nomination are available at Jaconetty’s office on the main floor of the county courthouse in Choteau. All positions are nonpartisan and there is no filing fee. The deadline to file is Feb. 7 at 5 p.m.
If only one candidate files for each position and none of the positions are contested, the elections, all slated for May 3, can be canceled and the candidates can be appointed to the board positions or declared elected by acclamation.
Here are the special districts:
•Teton County Fire Fee Service Area, which provides structure fire protection in the unincorporated areas of the county, has one open position for a three-year term: the position of Lyle Weist who represents the Choteau area. A map of the service area is available at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
•Greenfields Irrigation District, which provides crop irrigation water to member farmers in the Fairfield area, has two open positions, as the terms of Tim Brunner in Precinct 3 and Bill Norris in Precinct 5 are expiring. Both terms are for three years. Those eligible to vote in this election must hold title to irrigable lands in the district. Nominating petitions are also available at the GID office in Fairfield.
•Bynum Irrigation District, which provides crop irrigation water from the Bynum reservoir to member farmers, has two open positions as the three-year terms of Matthew Baker in Division 3 and Mark DeBruycker in Division 4 are expiring. Those eligible to vote in this election must hold title to irrigable lands in the district.
For more information on any of these elections, call the Teton County Clerk and Recorder’s Office at 466-2693.
In addition to these special districts, the Teton Conservation District will also have positions open next year on a different filing schedule. The three-year term of Dean Pearson, who represents Area 4, and the three-year term of Spencer Richins who is an at-large member will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
The filing period for these positions opens on Jan. 13 and will close on March 14 at 5 p.m.
Nominating petitions are available at the Teton Conservation District Office and the Teton County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, both in Choteau. Those filing for Area 4 must live within the area. Those filing for the at-large position can live anywhere within the Conservation District boundaries; and all candidates must be registered voters qualified to vote in the general election of June 7. The close for voter registration for that election is May 9 at 5 p.m.
If only one nominee files for each position and none of the positions are contested, the election can be canceled and the Conservation District Board can appoint the nominees to the board positions.