There are several local training opportunities in the coming weeks for any volunteers looking to help the mental, emotional, behavioral or physical health of their neighbors.
CISM
Crisis Intervention Stress Management (CISM) is designed to be a support system for first responders (firefighters, police, dispatchers, search and rescue, emergency medical services, etc.) when they experience something stressful or traumatic. Under the program, first responders can have support from their peers, mental health professionals and clergy.
Teton County EMS Director Deb Coverdell hosted a two-day CISM training session on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, which received good turnout with about 22 students registered. At an earlier Teton County CARES meeting, Coverdell said, “this is not a critique of how the event happened or what the responders did. It’s about how the event is affecting the responder. It’s important that responders have these tools.”
The students who passed the course can now become instructors. Those looking for future CISM training opportunities should contact Coverdell at 466-5552. The group is specifically hoping to add clergy members to their ranks.
PAX
The PAX Good Behavior Game is a data-driven program designed to teach young children to self-regulate their emotions, control impulsive behavior and delay gratification. Choteau, Power and Dutton/Brady elementary schools are using the program for the first time this year with help from a grant from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
In addition to training school staff on how to properly use the program, PAX also requires schools to work with volunteers who act as “external partners.” These external partners help teachers execute the program in the classroom and also serve as data collectors, making observations on how well the program is working and where the class can improve.
PAX partner training is scheduled in Choteau for Feb. 10 and 11. A training session for teachers will be in Choteau on Feb. 20. Choteau is one of only four approved training locations in the state. There will likely be other training sessions in the future, but those interested in the training are recommended to take it now, while the fees are still covered by the grant.
CART
There will be a Child Abduction Response Training in Cascade County April 21-23. This training is appropriate for law enforcement, school educators, EMS responders, court system personnel, social workers, child court advocates and tribal leaders/partners. The deadline to register is March 17. Volunteers should register by contacting Teton County EMS Director Deb Coverdell at 466-5552 or by emailing emsops@3rivers.net.