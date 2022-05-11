With just a little more than two weeks until the State Class B/C track meet at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls, Fairfield Athletic Director Mike Schmidt is looking for volunteers to help.
Fairfield, Conrad, Belt and North Star successfully bid to host the state meet in Great Falls May 27 and 28. Class B has not been at Great Falls in at least 20 years.
The organizers have been successful in getting many of the technical track event positions covered. Schmidt said they now need a few volunteers in less track-oriented jobs.
Schmidt said they need groups, clubs or individual volunteers to run the concessions. Those working would have the profits shared 50/50 and the rest would go to help cover the bid. “It is too big a job for one club, please join with other schools or clubs and take one of the four concessions for at least one day,” Schmidt said. Anyone interested should contact Mike Schmidt at mschmidt@fairfield.k12.mt.us or text him at 406-590-2677.
They also need workers to help with non-specific track events such as raking, tape measure pulling, timing, turning the leader board, acting as a runner from events, returning implements and a handful of other items that the meet will need, including parking attendants.
This is the first time since 1998 that Class B/C schools have been together for state track. The combined group that bid on the meet is hoping for a successful state event that will help pave the way for future B/C classifications being combined every third year.