In a gathering March 22 at the State Capitol in Helena, Gov. Greg Gianforte and Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras honored the Montana State University women’s rodeo team for bringing home the national title in 2021.
“Rodeo has a proud, storied history in Montana. For generations, it’s brought together Mon-tanans of all backgrounds as well as cowboys and cowgirls to compete in the arena,” Gianforte said. “Among those continuing that proud tradition today are the members of Montana State’s women’s rodeo team, whose talent and competitive drive earned them a national title. The Bobcat Rodeo Team brought it home.”
Last summer, the women’s rodeo team won the College National Finals Rodeo with 590 team points, capturing its third national championship and first title since 2011.
In addition to taking home the team trophy, individual members of the team also brought home awards. Tayla Moeykens, a Three Forks native, captured the individual title in barrel racing and earned Women’s Rookie of the Year honors. Paige Rasmussen, formerly of Choteau and now of Bo-zeman, won the 2021 National Champion All-Around Cowgirl. She is the granddaughter of Stan and Jeanette Rasmussen of Choteau.
Looking ahead to this year’s finals, MSU Coach Kyle Whitaker said, “These girls have a lot of talent, but they’re also very dedicated and that shows with their success in the arena and in the class-room. We’re off to a great start this year, and we hope to get back to the College National Finals Rodeo this year to defend our title.”
The 2022 College National Finals Rodeo will take place June 12-18 in Casper, Wyoming.