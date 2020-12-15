Dec. 6 — 9:35 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a civil issue in Choteau.
— 10:28 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical issue at Skyline Lodge and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 3:19 p.m., a motorist on Interstate 15 reported an erratic driver pulling a trailer.
— 7:40 p.m., deputy investigated a suspicious vehicle in Fairfield parked on South Division Lane.
— 9:41 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a possible stolen phone and wallet but later called and reported the items had been found.
Dec. 7 — 8:32 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to medical emergency in Cascade County and transported a patient from Simms to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 9 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was informed of an individual who had failed to register as a sexual or violent offender within the required timeframe.
— 3:45 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a possible internet scam.
— 4:28 p.m., deputy arrested one individual on two different warrants while dealing with two individuals who were picking up a vehicle at the Sheriff’s Office.
— 11:24 p.m., Augusta ambulance requested assistance before canceling the request.
— 11:24 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
Dec. 8 — 3:16 a.m., Dutton Volunteer Fire Department responded to report of an oil tank that had fallen over in a basement at 212 Third Ave. N.E.
— 10:53 a.m., a Choteau resident reported a neighbor’s dog going onto their property and killing their cat.
— 12:25 p.m., an alarm at a Choteau business was reported by the alarm company and upon a designated individual’s entry into the building, all was found to be okay.
— 3:10 p.m., deputies responded to a family issue in Choteau and arrested one individual on suspicion of assault with a weapon.
— 6:50 p.m., Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Choteau.
Dec. 9 — 10:17 a.m., Choteau resident reported two horses off Secondary Highway 220 that appeared to be neglected.
— 12:15 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
— 2:27 p.m., an arrest warrant was served on a prisoner in Choteau.
— 7:42 p.m., motorist was given a verbal warning for driving with no taillights.
— 8:03 p.m., Fairfield responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
Dec. 10 — 12:55 a.m., Cascade County requested an agency assist in helping a motorist on Interstate 15 near Power.
— 6:38 p.m., Dutton ambulance transported a patient from 725 Secondary Highway 379 to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 9:54 p.m., deputies assisted with a family issue in Fairfield.
Dec. 11 — Choteau and Fairfield VFDs responded to a report of a fire in a basement at 170 O’Neil Road.
— 6:38 p.m., Dutton ambulance transported a patient involved in a car accident on West Frontage Road to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 11:45 a.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 208 Third Ave. N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 3:34 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Skyline Lodge to BTMC.
— 5:16 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from 629 Second Ave. N. to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 6:40 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to medical emergency in Cascade County and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 8:36 p.m., Dutton resident reported a vehicle travelling north in the southbound lane of Interstate 15.
— 8:40 p.m., staff from Benefis in Great Falls requested a Teton County coroner for a deceased individual who had been brought into the emergency room by Dutton ambulance.
Dec. 12 — 9:57 a.m., Dutton ambulance transported a patient with injures from a rollover accident on Interstate 15 to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 1:02 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a dog barking from the yard of a home that has not been occupied for several months.
— 8:28 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 110 First Ave. N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 9:05 p.m., Choteau ambulance, deputy, Choteau VFD and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 287. The ambulance transported the driver to BTMC.