Faced with canceling more than 30 estate and legacy planning programs in the coming months, Marsha Goetting, family economics specialist with Montana State University Extension, will instead offer a free weekly online program.
“Tuesday Tips,” a series of 30-minute estate and legacy planning webinars, will air every Tuesday at 11 a.m. beginning April 7. The webinars will be broadcast through WebEx, a free, online platform.
To participate in the webinars, where you can hear the presenter, see PowerPoint slides and ask questions in real time, go online to montana.edu/estateplanning. At the top of the page, click on “Tuesday Tips,” then click on “Webinar Schedule” on the left side of the screen. This will display upcoming topics, the full schedule, tips for attendees and links to join the weekly webinars.
Emily Standley, MSU Extension agent in Fergus County, has partnered with Goetting to manage the webinar hosting technology.
For questions about using WebEx or about Tuesday Tips, contact Goetting at marsha.goetting@montana.edu or Standley at emily.standley1@montana.edu.