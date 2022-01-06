Hunting regulation proposals for the 2022-23 seasons were approved for public comment by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission in December and are now out for review and comment through Jan. 21. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been holding both virtual and in-person public meetings throughout Region 4 (which includes Teton County) and the state to provide information and answer questions.
In northcentral Montana, a 7 p.m. Zoom-only meeting on Jan. 11 is part of FWP’s Region 4 Citizen Advisory Council meeting, where the council and public participants can ask FWP staff questions, receive more information on the proposals and find out how to make comments.
Links to the Region 4 council meeting along with directions on how to log in are on FWP’s website at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities/reg-proposals.
Montana hunting season regulations are adopted biennially for most game species. People may review the proposals and comment online at fwp.mt.gov/regproposals.
This is a second phase of season setting for the 2022-23 hunting regulation proposals. Earlier this fall in an effort to simplify regulations, FWP biologists offered proposals that combined some hunting districts, reduced some license and permit types, and eliminated hunting district portions. FWP staff held informational meetings around the state at that time, and the public was invited to submit comments on those initial proposals. FWP adjusted proposals based on public comment and presented them to the commission at their Dec. 14 meeting.
It should be noted that proposals may have changed since earlier in the fall, and those who commented at that time should review the new proposals and determine if they wish to offer their comments again.
These draft regulations are now out for review and comment. Comments should be submitted online at fwp.mt.gov/regproposals, by email to fwpwld@mt.gov or by traditional mail to Montana FWP, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701. Anyone with questions on the draft regulations can also contact the FWP Region 4 office directly at 406-454-5840.
The commission will make a final decision on the 2022-23 hunting regulations at its meeting on Feb. 4.