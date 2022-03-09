Sweetgrass Development has changed the date of a digital marketing workshop in Conrad from March 8 to March 28.
Admission is free of charge and refreshments will be provided.
Digital Marketing 101 for Small Businesses and will be held at the Conrad Moose Lodge from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 28. This will be an introductory workshop designed for business owners who are new to social media and other forms of online promotion.
The second workshop, Advanced Marketing 201 for Small Businesses, will start at 2 p.m. on March 31 at the Marias River Electric Cooperative office in Shelby. This workshop will spotlight advanced strategies for more experienced business owners who are familiar with the basics of online promotion.
Go online to www.sweetgrassdevelopment.org to learn more about trainings, presentations, business assistance, Brownfields assessments, community projects and more.