The Choteau Swimming Pool opening, set for June 8, may be delayed by unexpected repairs at the pool, Choteau Lions Club member Dru Hanson said on Monday.
Hanson returns this summer as the pool manager, certified operator and lifeguard trainer. In a Facebook post on May 31 she said repairs for the pool this season have included replacing a cracked pipe valve, repairing a cracked inlet pipe, and now having to find a leak that may stem from damaged caused by the Lincoln earthquake three years ago.
“The opening of the swim pool ad is in this week's Acantha,” Hanson said. “I have the opening date listed as Tuesday, June 8th, but I may have to bump the opening to a later date, depending what we find out about the leak. Once the leak is located and repaired, I still have to balance chemicals, heat the pool, get the lifeguards in the pool for annual training and certification. I will keep everyone updated on the status of the pool’s opening.”
She said every year, firing up all of the pool equipment for the first time is kind of a breath-holding few days. “Our long harsh winters are hard on our equipment. This leak is totally unexpected and disappointing,” she said. “We are working hard to get the pool open as safely and quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience.”
Hanna Antonsen returns as the head lifeguard and the other lifeguards are Elsah Bechtold, Jordan Ketcham, Eden Larmoyeux, Katie Major, Amy McKenzie, Lily Heiberg and Anna Heimbuck.
Signup for the first session of swimming lessons will be Monday, June 7, from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. at the pool. The first session of lessons will be held June 14-18 and June 21 to 25. Lessons will be offered for levels one through five. Children signing up for lessons must be at least 5 by Aug. 31. The cost is $35 per student plus a season ticket or daily swim fee.
The second session of lessons will be offered July 12-16 and July 19-23.
For more information, see the Choteau Lions Swim Pool on Facebook.
Parents are reminded that they should keep their children home if they are sick and have a fever, runny nose, sore throat or any digestive symptoms.
The pool will again offer public swimming, parent-child swimming, water aerobics and adult lap swimming at various times during the week. See full times in the pool advertisement in this week’s Acantha.
The cost of season tickets this year is: $130 for a family pass; $65 for an adult pass and $45 for a youth (ages 3 to 17) pass.
Daily pass cards ranging from five to 20 swim sessions are also available. The cost of a one-day pass is $3 for ages 3 to 17 and $4 for ages 18 and older. Children 2 and younger swim free.
Pool rules require an adult (age 18 or older) to be with children 5 and younger when they are in the pool.