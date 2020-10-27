Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks needs your help in managing and monitoring Chronic Wasting Disease.
CWD is a fatal disease of deer, elk, and moose that was first found in wild deer in Montana in 2017.
This year FWP will continue CWD surveillance in specific areas known as Priority Surveillance Areas in northwest, southwest and eastern Montana. Hunters who harvest a deer, elk or moose in these areas are asked to voluntarily submit their animal for sampling to help gather additional data for that area. This information will be used to help inform the best management strategies for the affected hunting districts.
FWP is paying for the testing of samples and can help hunters get their deer, elk or moose tested. Hunters can take the samples themselves, fill out the online hunter submission form available on the FWP website and mail them to the Wildlife Health Lab in Bozeman. Hunters also can bring the animal (or head) to a CWD Sampling Station or to most FWP offices.
If hunters intend to donate their deer, elk or moose to a food bank, FWP strongly recommends that it be tested for CWD. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff presence in FWP offices can vary as many continue to work remotely. Not all FWP offices can offer help with testing, so hunters should call ahead to check on availability and to ensure their visit is timely, quick and smooth. Hunters should come prepared to wear a mask, as required by Gov. Steve Bullock’s directives, should social distancing be difficult to achieve. FWP staff will be wearing masks as well.
Also new this year is a requirement for proper disposal of all carcasses and parts in a Class II landfill. This required disposal replaces in-state transport restrictions that were previously in place. A carcass may be moved anywhere in the state regardless of where it was harvested as long as the carcass parts are disposed of in a Class II landfill after butchering/processing. Carcass parts, such as brain, eyes, spleen, lymph glands and spinal cord material, must be bagged and disposed of in a Class II landfill or may be left at the kill site.
Dumping carcasses in other places is illegal, unethical and can spread diseases, including CWD. FWP now knows the disease is present across much of the state. This new disposal requirement applies to all deer, elk and moose carcasses wherever in the state they are harvested by hunters or as vehicle-killed salvage.
If left unmanaged, CWD will spread. As infection rates increase, it can have a significant impact on the state’s wildlife and those who hunt them.
For more information, contact the local FWP office or visit fwp.mt.gov/cwd.