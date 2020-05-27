A small group of Choteau community members on Monday gathered at the Choteau Cemetery for a brief Memorial Day service on a beautiful spring day with sunshine and a slight breeze that caused the American flags on veterans’ graves to flutter gently over their final resting spots.
Usually, a local minister gives a Memorial Day address during the ceremony, organized by the Choteau American Legion C. James Smith Post 6 and Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion. But this spring, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the service at the cemetery was short and allowed for people to socially distance themselves. The Legion asked everyone to sign in to make sure that if someone there was diagnosed with the viral illness, that the Teton County Health Department could easily do contact tracing.
This year, there was no guest speaker, but Post Chaplain Kenneth Bassmann gave a brief prayer, calling on those attending to remember the men and women who gave their lives in service of the United States. “When the need was greatest, they stepped forward and did their duty to defend the freedoms that we enjoy and to win the same for others,” he said.
He called upon those left behind to honor their memories by making sure their families were taken care of, that wounded soldiers are properly cared for and by “demanding that no other young men and women follow them to a soldier’s grave unless the reason is worthy and the cause is just.”
Bassmann asked people to remember that freedom is not free. “There are times when its cost is, indeed, dear. Never let us forget those who paid so terrible a price to ensure that freedom would be our legacy. Though their names may fade with the passing of generations, may we never forget what they have done. Help us to be worthy of their sacrifice.”
In a solemn ceremony, Bassmann read the names of the 36 service members from this area who have died since Memorial Day last year: Vernon Sand, Jack Dugan, Burtin Ginther, Donald Chevalier, Frank Plachetka, Donald Alfson, Monte Adamson, James Weinert, Clifford DeZort, Christa Cayer, Milton Van Auken, Fred Scherrer, Rachel Keely, Robert Snodgrass, Gus Jordan, Dick Brososky, T.J. Cloninger, Frank Timmerman, Kenneth Depner, Maynard Quesenberry, George Kremer, Bill Van Setten, Perk Bjork, Raymond Noyd, Daniel Smith and Ed Somerfeld.
As the names were read, Betsy Styren, a member of the Auxiliary, added red paper poppies to the Memorial Day wreath.
Legion Cmdr. Jerry Collins lowered the U.S. flag to half staff, and in keeping with tradition, the program closed with the Legion Honor Guard and Firing Squad saluting the dead and the playing of Taps by local trumpet player and veteran David Hartman.