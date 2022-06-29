Being selected as the Choteau Chamber of Commerce Parade grand marshal is a proud honor for 62-year-old Bill Marney, a long-time community member and manager at the Breen Oil & Tire tire shop.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Hometown Proud.” Members of the Chamber of Commerce voted on this theme in recognition of the resilience of the community in the face of the hardships of the last two years. “We are just proud of the people who are supporting our community and our upstanding people,” said Chamber member Barb Bouma, who is on the chamber parade committee.
This year the nomination for grand marshal was decided when the chamber parade committee came up with several nominees and posted their nominees on social media with a link for community members to cast their votes via e-mail.
Parade committee member Phyllis Bechtold says that Bill Marney embodies the criteria for nomination for grand marshal. “He is a very proud and supportive member of his community, helping people in many different ways,” Bechtold said.
Marney was born in England and grew up in Great Falls, the child of a father who served in the U.S. Air Force and knew the lifestyle of a military family, seemingly on the move from one place to another and never staying in one spot for more than a few years.
“It was when I was in fourth grade when my family got shipped back to England, spent a few years there, then shipped to New Jersey and spent some time there,” Marney said.
It was not until Marney’s freshman year of high school when his family finally settled down and returned to Great Falls.
From then on, Marney’s family remained in Montana where he attended C.M. Russell High School, graduated with the class of 1977 and immediately started working, spending a couple years with the U.S. Forest Service before picking up a job at Gus and Jack’s Tire in Great Falls.
Then in 1985, he moved with his wife, Robin, to Choteau where he started working at Breen Oil & Tire Factory.
“The thing that says the most about being in a small town is that everyone looks out for each other’s kids and each other. It does not get any better than that,” Marney said.
Marney says that being named grand marshal has been unexpected and humbling. “Anybody that spends any amount of time in Choteau knows what a big deal the 4th is around here. This community has been very good to me, it’s quite an honor,” Marney said.
During the parade on the 4th, Marney will be at the front of the parade riding in the back seat of his green 2000 Ford Mustang convertible while his wife Robin will be driving.