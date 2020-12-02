The Choteau Christmas Stroll with the theme “I’ll Be Gnome for Christmas” is set for Dec. 5 with the Parade of Lights to be held on Main Avenue at 5:30 p.m.
Santa Claus will also be roaming around Main Avenue on Dec. 5, from 3:30-5 p.m. greeting children and posing for outdoor photos taken by parents.
Anyone wanting to participate in the parade should be ready and lined up in the parking lot beside the Stage Stop Inn at 5 p.m. Prizes of $100, $75 and $50 in Choteau Bucks, donated by Opportunities Bank of Choteau, will be given to the first, second and third place entries. The first-place winner will also take possession of the traveling “Leg’acy Lamp” trophy for the year.
The Choteau Soroptimists will be selling lefse for $3 a pack during the stroll from noon to 6 p.m. at the Teton County Abstract office. Pre-orders are encouraged. To order, call Amy Bechtold at Curly Willow, 466-2266, or Mickey Hodgskiss at Country Hallmark, 466-5977.
There will be a community food drive at the Roxy Theatre from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. People are asked to drop off nonperishable food items (that have not expired). Donors can enter their names into a drawing for a private movie party. The theater requests that donors write out their name on a slip of paper and bring it with the food donation to the theater and drop the slip into the drawing box.
Other stores having stroll-related specials include:
•Rocky Mountain Ragz, a women’s clothing pop-up boutique operated by Lis and Alannah Walker, will be at Swensen & Co. Accounting, 33 Main Ave. N., on Dec. 5 from 1 to 7 p.m. Call them at 590-5759.
•Stage Stop Inn, is running a special on pool passes 10 for $35 or 20 for $60. Call them at 466-5900.
•Polished Day Spa will be open on the day of the stroll from noon to 6 p.m. at 211 Main Ave. and will be running specials Dec. 2-5. In addition to Polished’s own line of products, Christina McCollom will have Scentsy products and her own creative designs for sale. Call 466-5586.
•Pivot Physical Therapy Pop-Up Boutique, 124 Main Ave. N., will be open on the day of the stroll from noon to 7 p.m., offering specials on women’s clothing, scarves, gloves, jewelry, footwear and more. Call 466-3040.
•Country Hallmark will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the day of the stroll and is offering 10% off storewide. (Look in the Acantha for a coupon for 20% off one regularly-priced item.) Call 466-5977.
•The Choteau Christmas Store (next to the Outpost Deli) will be open on the day of the stroll from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to provide shoppers with the chance to purchase unique holiday gifts.
•Alpine Touch will be on Main Avenue from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on the day of the stroll, selling four-piece spice gift sets and their signature barbecue sauce.
Country Hallmark will also be selling Christmas trees again this year. The proceeds from these Christmas trees support the Choteau Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s trees have already arrived and the following selection is available: White pine, seven to eight feet, $55; Scotch pine, six to seven feet, $55; Balsam Fir, six to seven feet, $75, and seven to eight feet, $85; Douglas fir, seven to nine feet, $22. A 3% processing fee will be added to all credit card purchases.
Frontline Ag Solutions has a sale on John Deere toys throughout the month while the Trex Agate Shop in Bynum is open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 23 with specials, and the Days Gone By Antique store in Choteau is open for a going-out-of-business sale.
The Chamber has worked with the Teton County Health Department to make sure the stroll activities observe safety measures including wearing facial masks and socially distancing while shopping and watching the Parade of Lights.
For more information or updates, visit choteauchristmasstroll.com.