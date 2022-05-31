May 15 — 1 p.m., dispatch was notified of a deceased person found inside a recreation vehicle. Deputy and Choteau ambulance responded.
— 4:08 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a person who had fallen and requested Dutton Volunteer Fire Department for a lift assist.
— 6:59 p.m., Teton County provide mutual aid for an incident at the Mortimer Gulch campground near Sun Canyon Lodge. Both deputy and ambulance were cancelled before arriving.
— 8:21 p.m., deputy assisted with a domestic issue with possible suicidal individual in Dutton.
— 10:10 p.m., man reported being threatened while fishing near Antelope Butte.
— 14:56 p.m., deputy responded to a one-vehicle accident on Secondary Highway 408. Montana Highway Patrol was notified of the accident.
May 16 — 7:52 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at School Loop Road in Fort Shaw. The patient refused transport.
— 8:44 a.m., Choteau resident reported items being taken from a vehicle the previous evening.
— 11:08 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1638 Secondary Highway 220 and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 1:06 p.m., MHP and Dutton VFD responded to a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 15 involving a grain truck with a tire that blew while driving and was leaking diesel fuel.
— 4:48 p.m., Choteau dog attacked a woman while she was riding her bike with her dogs. Choteau ambulance responded but the woman refused transport.
— 6:19 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from 70 Open Buckle Road to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 7:25 p.m., Fairfield VFD responded to a fire by the side of the road on Old Highway 89 between Second and Third lanes.
— 10:19 p.m., deputy spoke with woman who shared information on a possible assault in Choteau.
May 17 — 12:03 a.m., Dutton ambulance provided a lift assist for a resident on First Street Northwest.
— 5:42 a.m., Choteau resident reported a skunk outside of Main Street Express that was acting strange and wanted to have someone check on or remove the animal.
— 12:15 p.m., Fairfield resident requested assistance with a vehicle that was locked with two children inside.
— 2:41 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 211 Second Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 3:39 p.m., Pendroy and Choteau VFDs responded to a fire off 26th Road and 12th Lane.
— 4:49 p.m., deputies assisted in locating a minor who did not come home after school in Dutton.
— 10:02 p.m., Choteau business owner asked for a vehicle that had been parked in front of his store for three or more weeks to be removed.
— 11:39 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of an individual who was making suicidal comments on social media.
May 18 — 1:31 a.m., the parties involved in a family parent dispute spoke individually with deputies at the Sheriff’s Office.
— 9:33 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 761 Secondary Highway 431.
— 10:28 p.m., Dutton resident reported vandalism to an outbuilding at 303 Second St. S.E.
— 11:46 p.m., Choteau school officials requested a deputy drive by the school as a suspicious vehicle was reported in the area.
— 12:07 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89.
— 2:50 p.m., deputy responded to a report of a vehicle that had possibly rolled at the roll-off site road out of Choteau.
— 5:38 p.m., Fairfield resident requested to talk to deputy about a family matter.
May 19 — 4:55 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 512 E. Division and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 9:48 a.m., a hospice death at 420 First Lane N.W. was reported.
— 3:01 p.m., Choteau and Pendroy VFDs responded to a grass fire near North Montana Feeders feed lot.
— 4:22 p.m., deputy cited a driver for careless driving for hitting a parked vehicle at 406 Second Ave. S.
— 5:47 p.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 10:24 p.m., Choteau VFD responded to an alarm at Skyline Lodge and found smoke coming from the boiler room.
— 11:50 p.m., Skyline Lodge manager requested assistance from the Choteau VFD with resetting the elevator alarm.
May 20 — 10:07 a.m., Choteau resident reported a herd of cattle in a pasture where they were not supposed to be.
— 10:32 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County at 185 Sequist St. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 3:07 p.m., Choteau brand inspector received a complaint about cows being out again on Secondary Highway 220.
— 5:26 p.m., deputy arrested an individual on outstanding warrants.
— 9:03 p.m., Choteau resident reported a bear in his yard.
— 9:27 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 337 Secondary Highway 408 and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 10:24 p.m., Choteau resident requested a deputy drive by their residence after observing a suspicious vehicle in which the occupant seemed to be watching their home.
May 21 — 10:31 a.m., Fairfield resident reported a possible phone scam.
— 11:30 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 302 Third Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 3:51 p.m., motorist reported a cow on Secondary Highway 287 causing a traffic concern.
— 5:07 p.m., Fairfield resident asked for information on the placement of a political sign.
— 9:40 a.m., deputy asked dispatch to start an informational call.
May 22 — 8:56 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to an individual with a broken leg at 5741 Secondary Highway 287 and transported the patient to BTMC.
— 10:25 a.m., a resident off Sun Canyon Road reported a possible theft.
— 10:27 a.m., owner of livestock off Secondary Highway 287 reported dogs harassing and injuring cattle.
— 1:36 p.m., motorist reported they may have hit and damaged a vehicle parked in front of the Choteau Post Office the previous day.
— 2:51 p.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 3:03 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 59 11th Lane N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 3:20 p.m., Choteau resident reported an injured deer off Seventh Ave. N.W.
— 6:57 p.m., deputy put a cow that was causing a traffic concern on Secondary Highway into a fenced area and left a message for the owner.
— 10:19 p.m., deputy attempted to locate a vehicle full of people that had ended up in the front yard of a residence and did not seem to know why they were there.
May 23 — 6:02 a.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 200 Third Ave. S.E. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 11:34 a.m., Fairfield resident reported possible identity theft.
— 11:36 a.m., Dutton resident spoke with deputy regarding a concern they had with an individual at a local businesses.
— 12:48 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 7:47 p.m., deputy assisted with a family issue in Choteau.
— 10:42 p.m., caller reported an abandoned vehicle parked off Secondary Highway 220.
May 24 — 8:05 a.m., dispatch contacted the owner of a cow that was on the road on Deep Creek Bridge.
— 10:40 a.m., deputy contacted the owner of a cell phone that was found and turned in the Sheriff’s Office.
— 1:35 p.m., Child Abuse Hotline cross-reported potential abuse.
— 5:11 p.m., Choteau resident turned in a cell phone to the Sheriff’s Office that was found in the middle of the road near the Stage Stop Inn.
— 6:26 p.m., motorist reported a pig in the middle of Interstate 15 causing a traffic concern.
May 25 — 6:19 a.m., Choteau resident reported damage to a vehicle on Priest Butte Road.
— 10:19 a.m., Choteau resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office concerned his neighbor’s burn barrel that was smoking with no one home.
— 12:59 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a man who had fallen at 1311 23rd Road N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 3:41 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 9:17 p.m., Dutton ambulance and VFD and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle versus deer accident on Interstate 15. The accident victim refused transport.
May 26 — 9:34 a.m., Fairfield resident reported someone was posting election signs without permission on private property.
— 5:22 p.m., deputy responded to a disabled vehicle on Secondary Highway 221 and 220 to investigate whether foul play had been involved in the vehicle’s lug nuts possibly being loosened, causing the tire to come off.
— 5:59 p.m., deputy checked out a suspicious vehicle that was reported parked for several days across the street from a residence in Choteau.
— 6:19 p.m., deputy assisted a Fairfield resident who contacted the Sheriff’s Office about two dogs that were chasing his sheep off Seventh Lane Southwest.
— 7:58 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was asked to check on the welfare of Fairfield resident.
May 27 — 6:15 a.m., deputy contacted the owner of a Power business after discovering the door ajar.
— 9 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a non-injury accident in Choteau.