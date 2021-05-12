May 2 — 7:24 a.m., Dutton resident reported being harassed and wanted to file a complaint with the Sheriff’s Office.
— 11:20 a.m., deputy served an arrest warrant in Choteau.
— 4:10 p.m., Choteau resident reported finding a pair of loading ramps for a trailer on U.S. Highway 89.
— 5:50 p.m., Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist for Pondera County in locating a vehicle being driven by a possibly impaired driver with minor as a passenger.
— 8:14 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a possible medical issue involving a patron at a Choteau business. The individual refused transport.
— 11:36 p.m., deputy spoke with Choteau resident regarding a domestic issue.
May 3 — 2:10 p.m., Power resident reported a missing fence that was later found, and all was reported to be okay.
— 3:28 p.m., Choteau ambulance crew provided a lift assist for a patient at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. The individual refused transport.
— 4:41 p.m., Pendroy Volunteer Fire Department responded to a controlled burn that burned into a grassy area.
— 6:53 p.m., Sheriff’s Office investigated the possible sexual abuse of a minor.
— 7:36 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of man walking along Highway 219 wearing dark clothing causing a traffic concern.
— 9:13 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on Secondary Highway 221.
May 4 — 2:32 a.m., Pendroy residents reported a man at their residence who has been walking and needed shelter. The deputy requested assistance from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office in securing help for the man.
— 1:01 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Teton Peak Assisted Living in Choteau and to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
— 6:49 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 424 Seventh Ave. N.E. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 7:35 p.m., Power resident reported a break-in at his property and theft of property.
— 7:46 p.m., Choteau resident reported someone possibly smoking marijuana.
— 9:18 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
May 5 — 7:18 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls
— 12:47 p.m., deputy assisted with a family matter in Choteau.
— 2:11 p.m., an employee of a Choteau business reported a possible counterfeit $100 bill.
— 5:51 p.m., deputy assisted in returning a calf to a pasture along U.S. Highway 89 where the animal had been causing a traffic concern.
— 8:20 p.m., Power resident requested assistance for an altercation between two minors in their family.
— 9:17 p.m., deputy investigated a report of an accident involving a deer on U.S. Highway 89. The driver was issued two written citations for failure to have a drivers license and leaving the scene of an accident.
May 6 — 8:11 a.m., Choteau ambulance crew provided a lift assistance at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. The patient refused transport by ambulance.
— 1:36 p.m., motorist reported something coming off a passing vehicle that caused damage to his tractor’s windshield. Deputy located the vehicle possibly involved in the incident.
— 3:40 p.m., Choteau resident requested to speak with deputy regarding a family matter.
— 5:30 p.m., Choteau resident reported a backpack that was left at the Choteau Visitors Center.
May 7 — 2:08 p.m., Fairfield VFD responded to an electrical pole on fire at 350 13th Lane S.W. NorthWestern Energy also responded to the incident.
May 8 — 9:21 a.m., Choteau resident reported livestock out on 18th Road Northwest and Sixth Lane Northwest.
— 11:01 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1092 Secondary Highway 431. The patient was transported by ground ambulance meeting Mercy Flight en route to compete the transport to Benefis.
— 1:11 p.m., deputy requested to investigate possible theft of services at the Power dump site.
— 4:31 p.m., Power VFD responded to a barn and grass fire at 795 Eighth Road N.E.
— 5:33 p.m., deputy assisted with a domestic issue in Fairfield.
From May 2-8, deputies issued warnings for non-functioning taillights, stop sign violation, headlight violation and issued citations for speeding.