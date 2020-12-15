An anonymous donor has promised $1,000 upon conviction of whoever shot and left three deer — two whitetails and a mule deer — on private land along Floweree Road between Fairfield and Simms, west of Great Falls.
The deer, all bucks, were shot and left early in the first week of November. They were shot several miles apart.
Fish, Wildlife & Parks first sought public help on Nov. 10, but the lack of any solid leads prompted the additional reward, said FWP Game Warden Jake Barzen.
FWP is asking anyone with information on the incident to call 1-800-TIPMONT. Callers are kept confidential. A reward of up to $2,000, which includes the additional $1,000 donation, is possible.
Callers can also call or text Barzen directly at 860-7796.