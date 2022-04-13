The Choteau Lions Club is planning upgrades later this summer to the Lions tennis courts by the pool once grant funding becomes available.
For now, club members cleaned the courts on March 31 in preparation for use by the Choteau High School tennis program and community members. The high school’s first home tennis competition was the first week of April. The courts at the school are in excellent condition but the four courts are often needed for Choteau to host tennis meets.
The Lions were very hopeful that court renovation and a new surface could be completed in time for the high school divisional tennis tournament hosted by Choteau in early May. However, funds needed to complete the renovation goal have not yet been secured. The Lions courts will be a challenge to use with the cracks and loose surface covering. The Lions will do their best to clean and make the court surface as safe as possible for the spring season.
The estimated cost of the renovation project is $68,000 to $78,600 for a new concrete surface and $10,600 for a new fence. Five years ago, the Lions sponsored a hunter gun raffle project as a fundraiser for the tennis courts. This first raffle generated $15,000. Two additional gun raffles were held in 2018 and 2019. Funds from these three raffles now total $32,268 and have been earmarked for tennis court renovation. A fourth gun raffle was kicked off last fall and tickets are being sold until June, when the first of 12 guns will be given away. To date, this fourth raffle has generated a profit of approximately $9,000. The Lions tennis court fund now totals over $41,000.
Last year the federal government funded the Land and Water Conservation Program (LWCP). Grant consideration from LWCP was made available for application through the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Grant funds awarded will require a 50% match by the grant recipient.
In July 2021 the Lions applied for a grant to complete the tennis court renovation. The Lions requested a grant of $39,300 and agreed to the 50% match of $39,300 from the Lions.
The Lions first received notice from Montana FWP in January and again in March that the grant was approved. However, because the funding comes from a federal program, the actual release of the funds has not yet happened.
The Lions were initially advised not to start work on the project with the raffle money until the grant is fully funded. So, after many phone calls, frustration and debate within the Lions Club, the club members agreed that work would have to wait. Recently word was received by phone from Montana FWP that they may be able to authorize that work on the project to be started before final grant funding is released. When an official letter of retroactivity authorization is received from them, renovation work could possibly start this summer. Retroactivity would mean the grant funds could be used to repay the Lions for funds spent on the project that were planned to be covered with grant funds.
Club members are committed to getting the court renovation completed one way or another. For the time being, the Lions will be patient and “wait and see.” Everyone needs to believe in the old proverb, “Good things come to those who wait.”