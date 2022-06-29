Choteau Lions Club member Rich Clough is a man with a mission: to build a durable, low-maintenance, permanent band shell in the Choteau City Park. His vision is off to a great start with the pouring of concrete footings and forms on the east side of the Choteau Pavilion.
Clough said the Lions Club has been working for about a year to find funding for the band shell, which is estimated to cost between $50,000 and $60,000.
The shell will be made of concrete, masonry block and timber and will have a metal roof to match that of the Pavilion. It will have its own electrical wiring and box to allow the use of lights and electric band instruments.
It will have a roof and three walls and the stage area will be approximately 30 feet across and 21 feet deep. The stage area will face north and a little east.
Clough, who obtained photographs and measurements of a band shell in Wisconsin, has been leading the project. Local contractor Sean Darby drew up the schematics for the building and will do much of the construction.
Contractor Kaare Wilkerson has donated most of the cost of pouring of the forms and foundation and Ramaker-Swanson Inc. has donated part of the concrete. Dylan Isakson has helped with the rebar and Nik Lightner of Premiere Electric will be doing the wiring.
The Lions Club members who are handy carpenters will also help build the band shell.
The Lions Club attempted to obtain the major portion of the funding from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, but their application was rejected.
Clough then began to turn to private donors, and his first stop was First Bank of Montana in Choteau. The First Bank branch in Lewistown had funded a large part of a band shell there, and Clough hoped First Bank here would do the same.
First Bank President Lyle Hodgskiss and Vice President Karrie Crabtree said Clough’s timing was perfect and the bank made a $20,000 donation to the project.
Hodgskiss said First Bank of Montana prides itself on being an active and engaged member of the Choteau community and surrounding area.
“We have always appreciated the commitment of the Lions Club, who are constantly looking for ways to improve our community and the activities available in town for both locals and tourist from out of the area,” Hodgskiss said. “The bank is excited to support them in their latest project of constructing a band shell in the City Park to create a venue that will be convenient, inviting and will bring events to the park and community.”
As the primary sponsor for this project, Hodgskiss said, the bank wanted to ensure that the project would be done this summer in hopes of being able to be used for this year’s 4th of July celebrations.
First Bank of Montana is a division of Glacier Bancorp Inc., a regional bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell. Glacier provides commercial banking services in 143 communities through 223 banking offices in Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Arizona and Nebraska. First Bank of Montana, with its nine branches, has served communities throughout the state for 98 years.
Clough said the project has also received several $1,000 donations and has pledges for several more. The Choteau Community Band is donating $1,000 in memorials received in memory of long-time band member Victor Perkins, who was killed in a tractor accident on his ranch on June 27, 2020. His family members are also contributing to the band shell fund.
Clough said he was inspired to take on the project because as a musician (Rich Clough and the Loose Mules), he has played in the City Park many times on a semi-truck trailer brought in by Bouma Truck Sales.
Having a permanent band shell will encourage more live performances in the park and could even help bring events to the community that would add to the local economy, not to mention how nice it will be for folks who already live here.
“I just felt it would be kind of nice to have a band shell, where we could play music, and everyone could just bring a chair and sit down to listen,” he said, adding that the City of Choteau Public Works Department has been very helpful with the project.
Anyone interested in donating to the project can send tax-deductible donations to the RMF Community Foundation, earmarked for the band shell, Clough said.
The Lions Club’s goal is to have the structure done in July. Clough had hoped to have it ready for activities in the park this week, but it’s going to take a little longer to finish.