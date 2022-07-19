As Yellowstone National Park recovers from catastrophic flooding that caused thousands of tourists to rethink their summer vacations, the Rocky Mountain Ranger District is preparing for increased visitation to the national forest.
District Ranger Michael Munoz of Choteau says that the aftereffects of the once-in-a-thousand-year flood will likely push campers and travelers to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest and into Choteau.
“We’re seeing a significant uptick in interest based on the phone calls we’re receiving and the number of fees we’re collecting from campgrounds,” Munoz said.
After seeing increased campground use during the pandemic, Munoz says that having a large team of employees to tackle the work is essential to the management of the RMRD.
Thanks to funding from the Great American Outdoors Act passed in 2020, the U.S. Forest Service is given the added funds to repair critical infrastructure and hire more employees to mitigate the increasing recreational use of facilities because of growing visitation numbers.
With 23 permanent positions filled, the RMRD was able to hire 20 temporary employees for positions in trails and recreation with GAOA funding. In addition, there were nine temporary fire positions filled without the use of GAOA funding.
With nearly 800,000 acres of national forest for the RMRD to manage, Munoz says that collaboration with the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex Management Group, which includes the Helena-Lewis and Clark, Flathead and Lolo National Forests, is crucial for the management of multidistrict wilderness areas like the Bob Marshall that make up about 60% of the RMRD.
“We strive to have consistency in our stewardship of wilderness and the management of activities and wildfires for the benefit of the landscape we all share,” Munoz said.
Projects that Munoz and the USFS are prioritizing this summer focus on renovations to many of the 13 campgrounds across the district and the surrounding recreation areas. Filling potholes and general maintenance will be done on gravel roads connecting the district throughout the summer.
In addition, surveying will begin for the placement of a new campground on land near Falls Creek. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation acquired the land — about 442 acres — in July 2019 and conveyed it to the USFS as part of the RMRD, to provide greater access to Falls Creek trailhead and the surrounding recreation area.
This land is located about 30 miles southwest of Augusta and improves access to more than 26,000 acres of public land containing prime elk habitat beyond it.
The Elko and Mill Falls campgrounds, near the forks of the Teton River, are receiving replacement picnic tables in addition to extensive repairs to campsite entrance roads.
Moving south to the Sun Canyon, work has been underway renovating the Benchmark and Home Gulch campgrounds and the surrounding trailheads.
“With the aid of contractors working with our recreation crew, we have really been able to get a lot of work done,” Munoz said.
The RMRD handles the maintenance of 1,160 miles of trails, and Munoz says that trail clearing and improvement is a big focus. “We are a heavily used recreational destination, not only for our wilderness but also for our recreation areas and having trails that can handle all that use is essential,” Munoz said.
The RMRD is one of few districts that still uses stock animals to pack equipment in and out of the backcountry, and Munoz says that mule-drawn plows are still used to break trail. He also emphasized the practice of using primitive tools such as double-edged axes and crosscuts to work in both national forest and wilderness areas.
“It helps us (USFS) keep what was the old Forest Service alive as long as we pass on the traditions,” Munoz said.