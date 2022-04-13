Seven candidates are vying to fill the three open trustee seats up for election on the Power School Board.
Running for the two three-year seats are incumbents Ben Toeckes and Joe Lehnerz and two challengers, Michael P. Heinen and Tyler Martinez. There are three candidates vying for the open two-year seat on the board: Julie Neuman, Carla Pfeifle and Trek Thompson. Martinez was appointed to fill the vacant seat formerly held by Rhad Keel and choose to run for the three-year seat.
The election is a mail ballot with ballots being sent to registered voters on April 13. All ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.
The candidates running for the positions provided profile information to help the voters.
Candidates running for the two, three-year positions are:
Joseph Robert Lehnerz
Lehnerz, 64, is a lifetime Teton County resident who lives in the town of Power. After graduating from high school, he went on to get an education in agronomy. He is employed at Wilbur Ellis as salesman and agronomist.
When asked why is running for the position, incumbent Lehnerz said, “I believe in the common sense approach.” He sees enrollment numbers and finances as the two biggest challenges facing the school district.
“The community is passionate about their school,” Lehnerz said when asked what stands out as a positive for the district.
Ben Toeckes
Toeckes, 45, is a self-employed farmer who lives with his family on the Fairfield Bench. He has served one three-year term on the board.
He was born in Power and graduated from Power High School in 1995 and Montana Tech in December of 1999 with a degree in environmental engineering. He lived in Townsend for a number of years before returning to Power in 2017. He and his wife Laura have three children: Jessica, a sixth grader; Caleb a fourth grader; and Abigail, a second grader.
Running for the school board is a great way to be involved in the school and community of Power, Toeckes said.
Enrollment is one of the largest challenges facing the Power School District. “It is a common problem with small districts across the state,” he said. “Our enrollment is good right now, but has fluctuated in the past and will again.”
“A positive is the community of Power and the support it gives to the school district by attending events (athletics, music concerts, school plays, art exhibits and many others) and volunteering at these school functions,” Toeckes said. “The community is passionate about the school and wants to see it succeed.”
Tyler Martinez
Martinez, 35, who has lived in the Power School district for three years, is employed at Smoot Honey Co.
He graduated from Desert Vista High School in Arizona and attended some college at Mesa Community College and University of Montana. “Like so many wayward souls, I found a job before a degree,” he said.
“I have been happily married to my wife Kristen Martinez for 14 years who serves as the clerk for Power Teton County Water and Sewer District,” he said. They have two daughters, ages 11 and 10, and a 9-year-old son.
“I believe I offer a unique and helpful perspective to the Power School Board because my wife and I have elected to homeschool our children,” Martinez said. “While this seems like an odd statement, I would represent a growing demographic of parents who have elected this education style. Our primary motivation for homeschool has more to do with the focused learning my wife is able to commit to our kids than any major failure on the school’s part. We support the school and are open to enrolling our children in the school system should we feel it is best for our children. Being relatively new to Power, we have been blessed with the friendship of many families of students who attend Power Schools. This is all to say that I have skin in the game regardless of our kids’ enrollment.”
He too believes enrollment is the most challenging issue facing the Power School District.
When asked what he saw as a positive for the Power School District, Martinez said he grew up in a suburb of Phoenix and his graduating class size had 600-plus students. “With a school that big, in a town that big I saw a lot of friends get lost or left behind in the sea of humanity as the school turned out another school year,” he said. “By contrast, I am constantly impressed with the way our community rallies around its school and the individuals it supports. It is our greatest strength as long as there are people who care.”
Michael P. Heinen
Heinen, 61, lives on his family farm one mile south of Power. He is a Power High-school graduate with some college education and served 14 years in the U.S. Army .
He and his wife Jacqueline, have a 6-year-old son, Zorin; an older daughter, Julia; and an adult son, Paul, and his wife and four grandchildren. He has lived in the Power School District for seven years. He and his wife owned and operated Computer Affordable Repair Inc. in Great Falls for 18 years before moving to the Heinen family farm.
“I am running for the school board because I have a strong passion to see young people become successful in life through good education, in an environment where academia is emphasized, and the culture is positive,” he said.
One of the most challenging aspects of our rural schools is retaining quality teachers and administrators, Heinen said. “I will work with fellow board members to hire and retain teachers that have a heart for the rural community and its unique environment and challenges.”
“A very positive area of the Power School District culture is our extracurricular programs,” he said. “Students are building life skills in teamwork, team building and overcoming challenges and obstacles. The speech and debate teams, spelling bees and sports programs remain a positive influence for the students and our community spirit as a whole.”
Candidates running for the one, two-year position are:
Carla Pfeifle
Pfeifle, 69, lives in the town of Power. She graduated from Havre High School in 1970 and Northern Montana College in Havre with a secondary teaching degree in 1974, majoring in mathematics and minoring in business.
She and her husband Phil, who was born and raised in Power, have two grown children, Ryan (Janna) who farms with them and operates Farm Power Malt and has two children who attend Power Schools; and Darren (Erin), who lives in Coram and has his own trail building business called Montana Made Trails, and has two sons who attend Columbia Falls Junior High and West Glacier Elementary.
The couple moved to Power 58 years ago to farm with Phil’s father.
“I am currently retired but remain very active in community affairs,” Pfeifle said. When they first moved to Power, she was employed as the school secretary from 1974-1976. With no teaching positions open, she resigned to raise her children but taught driver education parttime as needed. In 1982 she became the commercial teacher and after a couple years, the mathematics teacher (teaching grades 8-12). She retired from teaching in 2007 and then worked as a rural mail carrier for eight years, finally retiring in 2015.
“I care deeply for Power Schools and public education in general, especially small schools,” Pfeifle said. “I want to be part of assuring that we are always doing our best for our students, teachers, staff and community. I want to continue the tradition of excellence that has always been a part of Power Schools and to make sure that our students’ learning takes place in a safe and positive environment.”
She said she wants to be a good listener and seek out and explore all sides of the issues, making the best decisions for the school.
Pfeifle also said enrollment is a big concern at this time. “Our town and our school have the potential to grow, but we have some limiting factors, such as housing,” she said.
Looking at what is positive for the Power School District, Pfeifle said Power has an excellent facility but most of all, a wonderful staff that knows and cares for the students. “The educational opportunities for our students are impressive because of our talented and caring teachers and staff,” she said.
Julie (Kind) Neuman
Neuman, 44, lives on a farm near Gordon with her husband, Brandon, and their three children: Quinci, 15 and a sophomore; Kinlie, 13 and a seventh grader; and Kamri, 10 and in fifth grade. The family has lived in the Power School District for three years.
She graduated from Fort Benton High School in 1996 and Montana State University in 2000 with a degree in biomedical science and University of Montana in 2003 with a Doctor’s of Pharmacy.
She is the lead pharmacist-medication safety specialist at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls and provides labor and support to her husband in their farming operation.
“I am running for the school board because I have been approached by several community members, parents and educators suggesting that they feel I would bring a skill set that would serve the board well,” she said. “I agree that in my profession I have developed the ability to work collaboratively in a group to find solutions to complex issues. I am quite willing and capable of educating myself on all sides of an issue and making reasonable and rational decisions. I am very familiar with maintaining regulatory compliance and being a good financial steward. In addition, I have been involved with recruitment and hiring of both technical and professional positions as well as developing future pharmacy professionals through preceptorship of pharmacy students and residents.”
“I feel that in a small rural community, it is challenging to recruit and retain quality educators,” she said. “We have been very fortunate to do both in Power, but that is a concern into the future. In addition, I feel it is imperative to have trustees on the board with a philosophy that truth rarely lies in an extreme viewpoint and all perspectives should be heard and considered to find the best path forward.”
When asked what she sees as the positive for the Power School District, Neuman said the school and students are well supported by the community, which is so valuable. “In addition, the school has risen to the challenge of maintaining quality educators who, in collaboration with the community and administrator, have focused on providing a quality education and development of well-rounded students. The school is committed to providing all the core criteria and the opportunity to fill any gaps based on students’ interests and needs. I am impressed with the quality of the fine arts programs maintained at Power School in a time where such programs are often minimized or eliminated,” she said.
Trek Thompson
Thompson, 56, lives seven and a half miles southwest of Power and has lived in the Power School District for 13 to 14 years.
He graduated and has a bachelor’s degree from Rocky Mountain College in Billings and is a retired air traffic controller with the FAA. His son Rider graduated from Power in 2020.
“I am running for the school board to ensure that the teachers and staff have the resources and ability to provide the best educational outcome and opportunities for the students,” he said.
“I see student enrollment and retention as one of the most challenging issues for the community of Power,” Thompson said. “We need every child around to keep our doors open. The school is the heart of our community and identity. Since the coronavirus ‘divide’ started in 2020, we have lost students to home schooling. I’d like to see a neutral and pragmatic Power school board set a standard and policy that will win back the trust of those parents and bring those kids back into our school.”
The most obvious positive he sees for the students at Power School is the dedication of the teachers and staff. “The teacher to student ratio is a tremendous benefit for the students as compared to other schools,” he said.