The Choteau Chamber of Commerce board, meeting on June 1, canceled the 4th of July Steak-fry in the Park, the nonprofit group’s largest fundraiser. The board also postponed the music and beer gathering in the park on July 3 until Labor Day weekend.
Chamber President Steve Dogiakos said the decision to cancel the steak-fry was based on concerns for supplies, the volunteers who staff the meal and the people they would be serving it to. Usually the Chamber serves several hundred people a meal of deep-fried steak, hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw and lemonade and water in the Choteau Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 4.
Under Phase 2 of the governor’s “Reopening the Big Sky” plan, events with 50 or fewer people where social distancing cannot easily be done are allowed. Events with more than 50 people are allowed with the approval of the local Board of Health and with a written plan that provides for social distancing and sanitization measures, according to Erin Loranger, Governor Bullock’s press secretary.
Dogiakos said it would have been very difficult for the Chamber volunteers to keep the Pavilion as clean as would have been required and to feed hundreds of people in a few short hours if only 50 could be in the Pavilion eating at any one time.
With meat shortages on a national level because of COVID-19 outbreaks in major meat-packing plants, the organization was also not sure whether it could obtain enough meat for the event. “In addition to supply uncertainties, the cost increases for beef and declining tourism numbers this season made the fundraiser difficult to plan for,” Dogiakos said.
The chamber will discuss 4th of July plans further at its general membership meeting June 3 at noon at the Choteau Pavilion.
The chamber has already approved sponsoring Choteau’s 4th of July parade at 10 a.m. but with a modified route that winds through neighborhoods on the south, northwest and northeast sides of town. The route has been modified and moved off of Main Avenue to discourage people from congregating and failing to socially distance while they watch. Additionally, all parade entrants need to be riding in vehicles, riding horses or riding bicycles or other means of transportation. No walkers will be allowed.
The Choteau American Legion Post 6 and Auxiliary along with the Sons of the American Legion post here have approved selling tickets and putting on their Northern Rodeo Association-sanctioned rodeo in Choteau on July 4.
The Legion posted this on its Facebook page on May 21: “By unanimous decision, the 75th Choteau American Legion Rodeo will proceed. We will be rodeoing on July 4th! If anyone wants to support us monetarily or other ways please call Jerry Collins at 581-6456, Marlin Styren at 590-6326, Aaron Leys at 599-5471, or Levi Hodgskiss at 590-4258. We look forward to working with the community to make the celebration of our liberty and Independence fun and safe. The 3rd we will move the street dance/rodeo mixer at 7 p.m. to the rodeo grounds, then [on July 4] we will be slack at 10 a.m. with the main performance at 2 p.m.!”
The Choteau Volunteer Fire Department is also planning to do the 4th of July fireworks show at dusk. The fireworks have already been purchased, and people should be able to socially distance as they watch from yards or parked vehicles.