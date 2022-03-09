The Greenfields Irrigation District water users’ 95th annual meeting will be held on March 16 at Fairfield Community Hall, featuring an update from Manager Erling Juel and a chance to meet the four candidates running for the two open commissioner seats.
Those attending will be treated to a dinner served by Cozy Corner starting at noon followed by the annual meeting. The Fairfield Elementary School kindergarten class will lead the pledge of allegiance and the National Anthem will be sung by the third graders.
Juel’s report will include review of projects and improvements to the district, the 2022 budget and general finances of the district, Gibson Hydro and other hydro projects, irrigation plan and certification program, 2022 water projections and an update on lawsuits filed against the district.
Running for Precinct 3 are incumbent Tim Brunner and newcomer Tom Cummings and for Precinct 5 incumbent Bill Norris and newcomer Russ Pearson. Both seats are for three-year terms. The four candidates will be allowed a time to speak at the meeting.
A mail election will be held for the two open commissioner seats with ballots being sent on April 13. To count, all ballots must be returned to the Teton County Courthouse by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3. All GID users must designate an elector to vote. Electors can cast one vote for each acre of irrigable land or major fraction of an acre. According to Paula Jaconetty, the Teton County election administrator, 727 ballots will be sent for the GID commissioner election. Jaconetty said there are fewer than 25 users who do not have a designated voter.
GID provided the Acantha with this biographic information on each of the board candidates.
Precinct 3 candidates
Brunner, a farmer and rancher who has lived in the Fairfield area since 1952, has been a member of the GID board for many years and is the board president. He attended high school in Power and college at Northern Montana University in Havre and Vennillion IC in Minnesota. He is the past commander for the Power American Legion and served on the Power School Board. He is the father of three daughters and has several grandchildren.
“The assets that I feel help me to be a successful GID commissioner include the knowledge and experience of dealing with rules and regulations, not only dealing with GID, but also with the Bureau of Reclamation and the state,” Brunner said. “The main reason I am running for re-election is I have always believed that the board’s main goal is to protect our water rights. To follow the rules and regulations set up, not only locally but also state and nationwide, is very important. This is especially important now that we are involved in a major drought. We have to protect that right and then the distributions of water and services to our water users, as equally and fairly as possible.”
Brunner said the board must look at the district as a whole when making decisions and not change policies that would favor only a few operators; everyone pays the same assessment per acre and should be treated as such.
Cummings attended high school in Cheney, Washington, and earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Washington State University. He is serving as board member for the Cascade fire fee service area board. He has lived in the area with his wife, Nada, and two children, ages 11 and 9, for about nine years. “Assets that I believe I have to be a successful GID Commissioner include being a patient person who is able to listen and consider different views. I am young enough to have fresh ideas, yet old enough to have common sense,” he said. “I am able to complete tasks timely and am fiscally responsible and I’m a problem solver.”
Cummings said he is running for board because agriculture is very important to him and his family. “It is my life and I’m passionate about what I do,” he said. “Water and water rights are becoming more important as we move into the future, so we must protect and improve upon what we have in the district. I feel that I can represent the landowners to reach a common goal of irrigating and raising the best crops that we can.
Precinct 5 candidates
Norris has been a member of the GID board for the past 15 years and is serving as the vice president. He is a graduate of Fairfield High School and Montana State University. He has also served on the Farm Service Agency Cascade County Committee for 13 years and as a board member on the Sun River Valley School board and is a member of the St. Ann’s Parish Council.
He has lived in the area all his life. He and his wife have three grown daughters who have blessed them with several grandchildren.
Norris said experience is one of the assets he believes makes him a successful member of the GID board. “I am a team player, I have available time to serve and have a positive attitude,” he said. “I am running for re-election because I want to see projects that GID has started to completion. It is also important to me that we preserve and protect our water rights and that we work to keep GID viable and operational for future generations.
Pearson was born and raised in Fairfield where his grandfather homesteaded. He graduated from Fairfield High School. Pearson has been farming on the bench for seven years. He and his wife of 31 years have five children and nine grandchildren. He has been a board member for the Hay Export Co. for eight years and is the director of acquisitions.
“The assets that I possess that I feel would help me to be a successful GID board member include honesty, ability to remain calm, willingness to serve and protect GID water users’ rights,” he said. “I am running for the position because I believe that GID needs change, new management and transparency in the operations.”