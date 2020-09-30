The Choteau school board in a brief Zoom meeting Sept. 23 hired city Public Works employee Kevin Kovatch as the new head boys basketball coach for high school and junior high.
Kovatch replaces junior high teacher Austin Schilling, who left Choteau Public Schools for another job at the end of his teaching contract last spring.
Superintendent Chuck Gameon said Kovatch and Robert Dye applied for the head boys high school position. Athletic Director John Shepherd and secondary Principal Wendi Hammond interviewed both applicants and recommended the school hire Kovatch, who has previous coaching experience.
Kovatch was the only applicant for the junior high boys basketball head coach position.
Gameon also told the board that on Sept. 21, someone had turned off the electricity to the elementary school by accessing an outdoor breaker box at about 6:10 p.m. Later in the week, Gameon said he had found out that a student was responsible for turning off the power.
The next school board meeting is set for Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. in the high school library or by Zoom.