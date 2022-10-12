The Great Falls Clarinet Consortium, the Tater Sax group and The Symphony Brass Ensemble will present a free one-hour concert on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. at First Alliance Church in Great Falls.
Terry Knowles, who teaches band part-time at a local parochial school and teaches privately at Studio34 Music, is the director of the 11-member Clarinet Consortium. Knowles returned to Montana after teaching music to military members’ children in Japan for 25 years.
The Clarinet Consortium grew out of the Great Falls Municipal Band, Knowles said. “Members of the clarinet section wanted to continue playing as a group throughout the year and asked whether I would be willing to direct them beyond the summer Muni Band performances,” he said.
For the Oct. 16 concert, Knowles reached out to the two other groups to “spice things up with more variety.” John Gemberling, who directs the Jazz Band and is the principal trumpet in the Great Falls Symphony, will lead the Symphony Brass Ensemble, composed of members of the Great Falls Symphony, and Hal Huggs will conduct the four-member Tater Sax group.
Knowles says the concert will feature a wide variety of music from marches to jazz and everything in between. “The Clarinet Consortium will even play some Steely Dan,” he said.
The Clarinet Consortium plans to have a Christmas/Hanukkah concert on Dec. 18 and two more concerts in the winter and spring.