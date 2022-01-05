The Montana Grain Growers Association wrapped up its 66th annual convention and trade show last week. Members set the organization’s policy for 2022 and also elected new officers.
Tryg Koch, Kalispell, was elected to serve as the president, replacing outgoing president Mitch Konen of Fairfield.
“I’m hoping to bridge the gap between suits and ties on the hill and the boots on the ground in agriculture,” Koch said. “We need to fully understand how the two work side by side, while one grows the food and the other one keeps and implements safety nets. Both need each other in order to keep Montana producers in the business of growing some of the highest quality grain in the country.”
Nathan Keane of Loma will serve as vice president; Boyd Heilig of Moore will serve as treasurer; and Klayton Lohr of Shelby was selected to serve as the secretary. Konen will serve a year on the board as the past president.
Alison Vergeront, the executive vice president with MGGA, said, “I’m thrilled to see Klayton come on board as our new officer. His great uncle, Ray Lohr, was on the founding board of MGGA in 1956. With his passion for agriculture and experiences from Farm Bureau and US Durum Growers, we look forward to seeing Klayton go through our leadership chairs.”
Re-elected for a second four-year term on the MGGA board are Steve Sheffels of Great Falls and Trevor Wolery of Rudyard.
Newly elected directors include Chase Brady of Fairfield, representing District 5, and Dustin Mathiason of Fallon, representing District 14.