The Choteau High School speech and drama season kicks off with practice on Nov. 1 and virtual competition in December.
Choteau coach Cody Marney said the start of the season has yo-yoed back and forth. “Originally Oct. 1 was scheduled for the first day of practice with meets starting Oct. 31,” he added. It was then postponed to December. At the Oct. 13 Montana High School Association meeting, the executive board approved beginning practice on Oct. 19 and competition on Dec. 1.
Going to virtual competition was one of the main reasons for the postponement, Marney said. “MHSA and coaches expressed concern early on knowing the rules and regulations for a normal tournament did not translate directly to a virtual platform,” he said.
Marney was asked by MHSA to sit on the committee for virtual rules and regulations. He is part of the drama subcommittee.
“Nothing has been set in stone,” Marney said. “The committee will be spending the next two weeks fleshing out the new rules and making final decisions for MHSA to approve at their Nov. 4 board meeting. This also give us the opportunity to make changes and have everything finished for the following board meeting prior to the Thanksgiving break.
Marney is anticipating 15 students to participate this year from Choteau. “That seems to be the magic number for Choteau,” he laughed looking at numbers from previous years. “We potentially could gain a few more with the postponement of wrestling and basketball competition until January. With speech and drama competitions in December this could allow players from other sports to take advantage of that opportunity.”
“I’m fortunate that Choteau Schools is still currently in session and we will be able to practice and work together in person,” the coach said. Some of the duo and ensemble events are going to look different as the students do their best to social distance and wear masks, he added.
“It is hard because we have information and directives coming from MHSA, the speech and drama rules handbook, local health departments and school administrators,” he said. “It is a balancing act and a lot to take in, but we will do what needs to be done so that I can give these kids a season.”
Marney said, due to the way things will be set up this season, there will not be the same number of competitions prior to moving into postseason. The CHS participants will all need to be focused and ready to work from day one, he pointed out.
When asked to who will host meets, Marney said at this point there are none planned. “When the coaches meet in March for convention, we always build a full schedule of meets and postseason tournament sites,” he said. The virtual season has changed that for a couple reasons. First Marney said, there are schools unsure of hosting a virtual meet and other districts that do not have the available technology. Marney said a couple schools aren’t hosting state meets due to the virtual option.
Secondly, Marney said, the postponement erased an entire month of competition. Some schools that had planned to host during that time may still want to host. “We essentially wiped the slate clean and are now figuring out the best way to put a competition schedule together,” he said.
Marney said the committee is working out a system to make things as easy as possible.
“I was not originally looking forward to the possibility of a virtual season,” Marney said. “But now seeing the platform that MHSA has presented, it really can be fun. If the pandemic has taught us anything, we do need some level of online communication skills.”
Describing a meet, Marney said the Choteau students will come to the high school on competition Saturdays. Each student will be in their own classroom (duo partners will be together) with a computer. When the round begins and the judge has logged in, the students will perform in front of the computer and the judge will watch from home. The student will then go back to the staging area and the judge will fill out an online score sheet that will go directly to the designated person or tabbing team. “The day will run similarly to regular meets with round times staying roughly the same,” he pointed out. “We will still be doing three rounds and finals. The committee is still working out how the awards assembly will work.”
Marney said part of the plan is for the platform to be hosted on a private server allowing for maximum security. There will be a team working to make sure there is no hacking.
One of the disappointing aspects of virtual format is that there is not a way for spectators to watch, Marney said. “Each competition room on the platform is optimized for 15 people. The more you add the lower the quality becomes. Every single coach, student, meet helper and judge will have their own login information that will get them into the platform.”
The entire thing is incredibly user friendly and will be easy for all tech levels to navigate, Marney said. “We are working on the logistics of the short prep categories and how to get them their questions and prompts in a way that mimics their usual draw at in person meets.”
One of the challenges will be that the students will not be able to see their judges and will have limited communications with them.
Maybe the hardest part of any tournament is making sure that you have enough judges to cover everything, Marney said. “Choteau’s meet typically requires 70-plus judges. That is a lot of people to train on the new program and then keep track of on competition day while simultaneously running a virtual meet and trying to keep track of all of the other moving pieces,” he said.
“The working plan has each school that registers for a meet provide the number of judges that correlates to the number of competitors that the school brings,” Marney said. The judges would then be put into the judging pool for several rounds.
Marney said he is excited, it is going to allow a wider swatch of judges to see kids from different parts of the state than they may never be able to see and they can do it from the comfort of their own homes. “This will also allow for our friends from across the country to hop on and judge at a Montana competition,” he said.
“I would love to host a meet this year, but I’m not sure how the schedule is going to come together,” Marney said. “I should know by Nov. 4.”
Regardless of hosting, Marney will need several people who are willing and able to judge multiple Saturdays in a row. “I know that this is a much bigger ask than I would normally put out there, but I’m asking that we can come together and make sure that these kids get some level of a season,” he said. “I promise I will train all of the judges from Choteau on the new system and make sure that they are taken care of. Choteau has always been supportive of the speech and drama team, and I need them more this season than I ever have before.”
Marney said when everything is finalized, he will put out a call for judges.