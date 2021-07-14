Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will give free performances of “A Midsummers Night’s Dream” and “Cymbeline” this summer in communities in Montana including Choteau as part of a multi-state tour.
An outreach program of the Montana State University’s College of Arts & Architecture, they will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at the lawn at Skyline Lodge. Devonna McCartney and Cody Marney are spearheading a fund drive to raise money to pay for the performance. Anyone who wants to donate to the show or become a sponsor should contact Marney at The Edge Salon.
“After enduring a year of uncertainty, we are so thrilled for our 2021 season where we’ll be able to once again engage our amazing communities with live free professional theatre,” said Kevin Asselin, executive artistic director. “Our greatest passion at MSIP is the opportunity that we’ve had for 49 years to bring families and neighbors together to share a picnic and enjoy the splendor of Shakespeare’s world, a world that is so relevant to our own.”
The Montana Shakespeare in the Parks company will travel nearly 7,000 miles putting on productions throughout Montana and neighboring states. All performances are offered free to audiences in local parks and public spaces. Montana Shakespeare in the Parks relies on grants, corporate sponsorships and thousands of individual donors to support the free performances.
Royce W. Smith, Dean of the College of Arts & Architecture, said, “Without question, absence makes the heart grow fonder, we are proud that our very own Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will be back on the road this summer. … We’ll be working closely with the communities around our region to deliver free Shakespeare performances with an eye to all our audiences’ health and well-being. We look forward to warmly welcoming audiences to another spectacular season in the coming months.”
Additional performances in the region all starting at 6 p.m. include: Aug. 2, “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” and Aug. 3 “Cymbeline”, both performances at Pioneer Park in Helena; Aug, 17, Cut Bank, “Cymbeline,” at the Cut Bank City Park; and Aug. 30, “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” at the Conrad Swimming Pool Park in Conrad.
For additional tour dates, visit MSIP’s website at shakespeareintheparks.org.