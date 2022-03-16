The Choteau Seventh-day Adventist Church at 701 First St. N.W., is planning to reopen its elementary school that will be open to any and all students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
“It is open to anyone of any faith or background,” school board Chairwoman Kate Harris said of the school. “All of our Adventist schools are that way.”
Harris, who ranches with her husband Eric in the Fairfield area, said the new school will be named the Teton Adventist Christian School and will open with one full-time teacher and an aide on Aug. 24 for the 2022-23 school year.
The church in Choteau ran a public school for about 20 years in the 1980s and 1990s, closing in about 1998 after most of the church members who attended went on to high school and there were not enough students to stay open.
“We were in between generations for a while,” Harris said, but now many of those former students are grown and married and have school-aged children of their own. Many are homeschooling and wanted to explore the possibility of reopening next fall.
“It’s something that’s been on all of our minds for the last year or two,” Harris said. “We feel like there is a need in the community for a Christian school; we don’t have one. I feel like there’s a desire for that too.”
Harris said the Seventh-day Adventist educational program is the second largest protestant school system in the United States and largest in the world. The Seventh-day Adventist educational system includes 9,485 schools enrolling 2,045,000 students with schools located in nearly 145 countries worldwide.
Harris said there are 12 elementary Adventist schools in the state and the one high school, in Bozeman.
Each school works in close cooperation with the Seventh-day Adventist educational department directors in the 13 world divisions (regions) around the world. The mission of the Seventh-day Adventist educational system is to promote holistic student development expressed in physical and emotional well-being, Christ-centered worship, academic excellence, caring relationships and practical concern for others.
Harris, whose husband attended the Adventist school in Choteau when he was young, said church members don’t want anyone to think that they believe public schools are somehow bad.
“Some families need public school, for some home school is their best option and others prefer a private school,” Harris said. “I have experienced them all and I respect each family making the best decision for their children. I also believe all these needs are present in our community and we are opening this school not to compete with the other options, but to meet the needs of the families that desire the environment of a private Christian school for their children. And not only that, but we want our school to be here to serve our community as a whole; following Christ’s example of self-giving service and love for one’s neighbor.”
Harris said the school will be accredited through the Adventists’ North American Division Commission on Accreditation of the Adventist Accrediting Association. Students who complete this school will be able to attend any public high school in Montana or the Mount Ellis Academy in Bozeman, a four-year Adventist high school that has a dormitory for students from out of the area.
Renae Young, the superintendent at Mount Ellis, is working with the Teton Adventist Christian School’s board to help reopen the school here.
Elected by church members in December, the new school board members are Harris, the chairwoman; interim Pastor Thearon Staddon; Denver Harris, vice chairman; Melisa Harris, treasurer; Matt Ransom; and teacher Xylia Capote, who serves as the secretary of the board.
Harris said the new board met for the first time on Jan. 2 and has been going full steam ahead to get the school set up and ready for students next fall. The board has hammered out a mission statement, set up a website, designed a logo, hired a teacher and developed registration forms and written a student handbook. “It’s just been really cool to see how God has led,” she said.
She said the school has to have a minimum of five students to open and, for now, a maximum of 17. Church members have enough children they want to enroll now to meet the minimum threshold. Harris said she and her husband plan to send their 7-year-old daughter and they hope there will be at least 10 children enrolled this fall.
The congregation will fund the school through tuition charged to parents and with local donations and financial support from the Montana Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.
Tuition is $4,000 per student per school year for first through eight graders and $3,000 per student per year for kindergarteners. There is also a $300 registration fee that will help cover the cost of field trips and a T-shirt for each student.
There are scholarships available to help defray the costs of tuition plus an early-registration discount of $100 off the registration fee for any student registered by the end of May, and there are also discounts for early payment of monthly tuition bills.
The first day of school will be Aug. 24 and the last day of school will be May 27, 2023. Harris said the schedule is designed to be similar to school calendars of public schools in the county.
The school will be held in a suite of rooms built on to the Choteau Seventh-day Adventist Church to accommodate the first school. Many materials and furniture from the old school are still available, and just need to be cleaned up to be used. Once the school rooms are cleaned up and ready for students, Harris said, the church will host an open house to show parents, church members and community members the new facility.
The school board has hired Xylia Capote as the K-8 teacher. Capote, who speaks both English and Spanish, is teaching in Florida now and previously taught in Texas. She has been teaching for six years since she earned her bachelor’s degree in K-10 education from Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Capote, in an interview last week, said she was raised in the Adventist faith and has wanted to be a teacher since she was a small child.
“I believe in smaller Christian schools,” she said. “You can just do more with it. It’s that whole family atmosphere, easier to do more hands-on projects.”
She said she is happy to be part of the re-opening of the school in Choteau. “A fresh start is always exciting,” she said.
Capote said she wants to make an impact on the next generation. “The thing that I love most is just making connections with kids,” she said.
Capote said the curriculum the school will use is rigorous and will challenge students.
“A lot of our kids test high when it comes to standardized testing because we do keep our class sizes smaller so we can focus on that one-on-one and individualized education and that really benefits the kids,” she said.
She said the curriculum is creation-based and integrates Christian principles into all areas of the curriculum. The school will use programs created by the Adventist education department for math, social studies, language arts, science, math, art, physical education and technology.
At the school where she is teaching now, she said, most of her students aren’t members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, but the staff there works with students and their parents to be respectful of other people’s beliefs.
Harris said the school day for first through eighth grade will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays. Kindergarten will run Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Students will bring sack lunches four days a week and volunteers will prepare a hot lunch one day a week, and the cost of the hot lunch will be included in the tuition.
In addition to academic subjects, Harris said, the school is planning to offer ski days at Teton Pass Ski Area during the winter and is working to offer swim lessons either in Choteau or in Great Falls. She said the board also plans to have the children plant a school garden.
Harris said she and her husband have helped with the school garden at Mount Ellis Academy.
The new school will not have bus service, at least initially. Harris said parents will need to transport their kids to and from school. Her husband and another family member, Denver Harris, have school bus endorsements on their driver’s licenses and Denver has a school bus that might be used for field trips in the future.
Harris said registration is now open and registration forms and the handbook, along with much more information on the school, are available on the website https://www.tetonadventistchristianschool.org. The Teton Adventist Christian School also has a Facebook page.
Parents wanting more information on the curriculum the school will use can also find it online at https://curriculum.adventisteducation.org.
Worship services are offered at the church on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m., followed by Bible study at 11 a.m.
According to the church’s national website (www.adventist.org) Seventh-day Adventists are a global family of Christians who hold the Bible as the ultimate authority and who grew out of the Millerite religious movement in the mid 1800s. One of the aspects of their faith is that they celebrate the Sabbath on Saturday rather than Sunday.
The Seventh-day Adventist Church was established in the United States in 1863 and has 28 fundamental beliefs. There are more than 85,000 Adventist churches around the world with more than 20 million members.
In addition to operating schools open to all students, the church also operates 198 hospitals around the world.