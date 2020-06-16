June 8 — 6:32 a.m., Choteau resident reported a bear near Eighth Lane Northwest.
— 7:43 a.m., Choteau resident reported sheep eating their flowers in their yard at 904 Ninth Avenue N.W.
— 1:43 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist with removal of an abandoned vehicle at 718 Seventh Ave. N.W.
— 2:30 p.m., Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department, Fairfield ambulance and deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Secondary Highway 431 and Fourth Lane Northeast. Accident victims were transported by ambulance to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 11:34 p.m., Choteau resident reported a dog taken from their residence.
June 9 — 12:55 a.m., Choteau resident contacted Sheriff’s Office for assistance with a minor who had not returned home when expected.
June 10 — 1:04 p.m., deputy responded to an alarm at a residence and found all doors and windows locked.
— 2:46 p.m., Power RVFD provided mutual aid for a grass fire on Interstate 15 in Cascade County.
June 11 — 1:52 p.m., deputy removed an individual from a Choteau business who did not have permission to be asking patrons for signatures on a petition.
— 5:45 p.m., Dutton RVFD responded to a grass fire north of Dutton on Interstate 15.
June 12 — Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1006 W. Division and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 2 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 322 Fourth St. N. and assisted but did not transport a patient.
— 3:04 p.m., deputy spoke with individuals approaching customers near a Fairfield business asking them to sign a petition.
— 7:38 p.m., Fairfield resident expressed concern for three minors who were jumping off the U.S. Highway 89 bridge into the Mill Coulee Canal.
— 9:11 p.m., Choteau motorist found and aided a seemingly injured deer fawn on Rattlesnake Road.
— 10:16 p.m., deputy searched for caller who had reported being followed by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 89.
— 11:07 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a possible scam.
June 13 — 2:17 p.m., deputy responded to a family dispute in Power and arrested one person.
— 5:48 p.m., Choteau resident requested a deputy speak with campers who shouldn’t be camping at the location on state land.
— 9:01 a.m., Choteau resident reported a bear on Vorhees Road.
— 10:43 a.m., Choteau resident reported livestock at large causing a traffic concern on Bellview Road.
— 3:40 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 16 Fellows Road and transported a patient to BTMC.
From June 8-13, deputies issued three citations speeding, one warning each for no license plate and speeding and two warnings for stop sign violations.