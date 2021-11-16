The Choteau Lions Club and the Choteau Soroptimists and many volunteers are inviting community members to sign up to receive a free take-out Thanksgiving feast on Nov. 25.
This year’s menu will feature turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, gravy, green beans, stuffing, carrot and celery sticks, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. Dining utensils are not included.
Meals will be prepared in the Choteau Public Schools cafeteria following a plan approved by the Teton County Health Department for the prevention of exposure to COVID-19. Under the plan, meals will be packaged for take-out or delivery only, and delivery will be limited to within the Choteau city limits. Because it is take-out, the Lions need those planning to eat to pre-order the meals to make sure they prepare enough food.
Order forms are available online at https://choteaulions.club/2021-thanksgiving-dinner.
Those wanting to order a meal can also call 406-203-4679 and leave a message with their phone number, the number of meals needed, the address for delivery or whether the person plans to pick up the meal at the school. People should also indicate the time they want to have the meal delivered or the time at which they want to pick up their meal at the school.
Those planning to pick up their meals should arrive at Choteau Elementary School at the time they have indicated on their food order. A volunteer will verify the order count and then bring the meals out to the vehicles. No one except the volunteers can enter the school because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Anyone who wants to volunteer to help prepare the meals, package them or deliver them, or who wants to donate food can call or text volunteer Cathy Campbell, the head cook at Choteau Public Schools, at 406-590-8328.
The meal is offered to everyone free of charge, but free-will donations are appreciated. Those wanting to make cash donations can make their checks payable to the Choteau Lions Club, P.O. Box 617, Choteau, MT 59422, or go online to https://choteaulions.club/donate.
This is the eighth year that the two civic organizations are sponsoring the free Thanksgiving meal as a community service.
Despite all the COVID-19 restrictions, the Lions and the Choteau Soroptimists enjoy continuing this Thanksgiving tradition, established by former Choteau restaurant owners Jesse and Rose Crawford, and making sure that everyone in Choteau has access to a Thanksgiving meal.