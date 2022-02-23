Feb. 13 — 11:06 a.m., Fairfield resident who is currently out-of-state requested deputy check his residence for a family member who may be in the house without permission.
— 12:29 p.m., motorist reported sheep near roadway on U.S. Highway 89 causing a possible traffic concern.
— 1:36 p.m., Choteau resident reported there was no emergency but had a glitch with her cell phone repeatedly making 9-1-1 calls.
— 9:03 p.m., Choteau resident reported being approached by an aggressive dog while she was walking near the Outpost Deli.
Feb. 14 — 6:46 a.m., deputies responded to a residence in Choteau where an individual was reportedly throwing things.
— 7:16 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was informed of a motorist backing into another vehicle in the Choteau school parking lot.
— 8:34 a.m., Choteau resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office regarding a potential incident planned that could put his son in danger.
— 11:56 a.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance responded to a haystack fire off Secondary Highway 221.
— 12:20 p.m., deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at Secondary Highway 221 and Ninth Avenue Northeast. A citation was issued to the driver for careless driving.
— 9:25 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Teton Peak Assisted Living and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
Feb. 15 — 8:09 a.m., dispatch notified Montana Highway Patrol of a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 15 near Power. One accident victim was transported by ambulance from Great Falls to Benefis.
— 10:31 a.m., Choteau resident reported damage to a door that she believed occurred during a previously reported potential break-in.
— 11:42 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 12:16 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 615 N. Main to BTMC.
— 1:06 a.m., Dutton resident reported a possible scam from a cable television company.
— 3:38 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam with an individual stating they owed money and caller identification was from a local business.
Feb. 16 — 11:13 a.m., Power ambulance transported a patient from 16 Brook Road to Benefis.
— 12:13 p.m., Choteau resident reported someone had backed into her vehicle near the post office.
— 1:31 p.m., deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident involving no injuries on U.S. Highway 89.
Feb. 17 — 2:10 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible scam.
— 9:02 a.m., Dutton resident reported finding possible blood on his front porch and could not locate the source.
Feb. 18 — 8:48 a.m., dispatched was notified of a cow on Teton Canyon Road possibly causing a traffic concern.
— 3:34 p.m., Choteau resident reported an individual driving a dirt bike in the Choteau Mini Park.
— 5:20 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 604 Main Ave. S. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 7:37 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
Feb. 19 — 11:31 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 155 Main St. and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic.
— 3:37 p.m., Fairfield FVD and Choteau brush truck responded to a brush fire at 930 N. First Road S.W.
— 4:22 p.m., motorist reported bales of hay had fallen from a truck driving on Secondary Highway 220.
— 4:38 p.m., motorist reported an erratic driver on Interstate 15.
Feb. 20 — 11:20 a.m., Choteau resident reported two vehicles parked by the Log Cabin that were blocking traffic.
— 12:44 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 4:55 p.m., dispatch contacted the daughter of a Fairfield resident who was having plumbing issues.
From Feb. 13-20, deputies issued one warning for failure to stop at a stop sign and a citation for nighttime speeding,