Calling all “go big or go home” winter enthusiasts.
Get ready to get goosebumps while you “ooh!” and “ahh!” at the impact and importance of our winter wildlands through this collection of short films. The 15th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival will show in Choteau on Thursday, March 12, at the Roxy Theatre. All proceeds will benefit Friends of the Teton.
Friends of the Teton is a nonprofit based in Choteau helping to promote recreation, access and safety in the Teton River drainage. The group’s aim is to help increase avalanche awareness, provide education and tools to backcountry users, maintain trails to support year-round use and access of drainages and to organize events for the community in support of outdoor recreation.
Friends of the Teton is sponsoring the film festival this year to raise funds to support its mission and to bring cinematic outdoor recreation to the community. The event will include the raffle of a pair of Voile V6 skis, a shovel/beacon/probe backcountry kit, and other winter recreation related items during intermission. Raffle items are donated by Bighorn Outdoor Specialists, Thrivant Financial, the Base Camp-Helena and national sponsors of the Backcountry film festival.
Produced each year as a celebratory, backcountry community event by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, the 15th annual Backcountry Film Festival lineup is full of snowy, cinematic adventure sure to inspire both the local backcountry and general communities. Winter Wildlands Alliance is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildlands and quality human-powered snow sports experiences on public lands.
By partnering with groups like Friends of the Teton at a local level, the Winter Wildlands Alliance raises funds for these groups and communities through the annual Backcountry Film Festival national tour. All funds raised directly benefit local projects and programs that perpetuate access and stewardship of public lands.
Adventure, environment and climate, youth outdoors, ski culture — you’ll find it all in this award-winning lineup.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the screening begins at 7 p.m.
Admission is $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at friendsoftheteton.org or at the door.