“Harvest Fest 2022 is a wrap and oh my golly do we live in an amazing communi-ty.”
That is how Sara Linder-Parkinson a member of the Harvest Fest summed up the annual celebration in her post on the group’s Facebook page. “The support and love that this community shows are beyond compare,” she said. “There was not one event that was not a huge success this year.”
From the concessions for sporting events, to the street dance, firemen’s breakfast, parade, pie social, bingo, kid land games and activities including the dunking booth, duck race, cornhole, poop squares, face painting silent and live auction to the dinner, they were each a success — and all that in a day and a half.
“Thank you to everyone that came out and supported this event that provides great things for our community,” Linder-Parkinson said.
This successful event raised around $15,000 to continue to care for and support the Sports Complex (football, track and baseball) and other community enrichment.
A special donation by Ross Fitzgerald and Faye Fitzgerald was the capstone of the evening, according to Harvest Fest committee, when it was announced that they had do-nated back to Harvest Fest $7,000. The $7,000 was the amount raised by the first Harvest Fest to purchase the sports complex land from their parents, Dana and Shirley Fitzgerald. “This generous gesture touched the hearts of our community,” the committee noted.
The net proceeds from Harvest Fest are split with two-thirds going to the Sports Complex and a third to community enrichment. Funds from some of the activities go to their individual organization or school groups. The class raffle basket ticket sales go to Harvest Fest and is the students’ way of helping the organization that does so much for their school.
The individual funds raised are still being counted, but the committee did report the following: bingo, $95; kids land game and activities, $408 (which is split between the Titan Football team who manned the activities and Harvest Fest); duck races, $1,050; goat poop square, $600 (money going to a school group); silent auction, $2,086; firemen's breakfast, $2,040, going to the fire department; pie social, $470.50; 153 dinner tickets sold and raised more than $3,000; live auction, $9,887; 50-50 raffle at the din-ner/auction, $322.50.
This year’s theme for the school homecoming was “It’s Game Time.” Power High School senior Garret Willmarth was crowned the king and Allie Eaves the queen. Juniors Danny Davis and Quinci Neuman were crowned the prince and princess. The kindergar-ten princes were Kesler Lehnerz and Connor Maroney and the kindergarten princesses Ella Burgmaier, Haizley Hamen and Savannah Patino.
The freshman class won the homecoming float competition with their arcade float. Finishing in second place was the sophomores with a Super Bowl party, the juniors with Battleship took third and the seniors with Connect Four took fourth.
The seventh grade won first place in the community floats with their “Oregon Trail” float and the eighth grade took second with a Clue theme.
Muddy Creek duck race winners were: first, Bill Houck; second, Arnie Gettel; third, James Rehm; and the last duck, Trevor Heckford. Corn-hole tournament winners were: first, Brandon Neuman and Jeff Sauder; second, Ty Brewer and Amanda Young; and third, Skip Neuman and Spencer Lehnerz. Darci May won the goat poop square.
The winners of the Power school homecoming baskets were: early kindergarten (coffee and tea), Nichole Pieper; kindergarten (Cats/Griz), Janna Pfeifle; first and second grade (support local), Carla Pfeifle; third grade (snack), Terry Brandt; fourth grade (made in Montana), Penny Smoot; fifth grade (barbecue and grill), Leah Lehnerz; sixth grade (Pirate/Titan sports fan), Travis Vick; seventh grade (spa basket), CJ Johnson; eighth grade (candy), Ethan Pfeifle; freshmen (movie), Jody Davis; sophomores (cash pig-gy bank), Cody Downen; juniors (campfire/s’mores/camping), Sue Somerfeld; and seniors (board and card games), Leona Somerfeld.